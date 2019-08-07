Oskaloosa kicker Aaron Blom has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Blom announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Blom chose Iowa over a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State and a partial scholarship offer at Western Illinois.

"I really liked what Iowa has in their strength program with Coach Doyle and I feel it is the best place for me to develop into the best player I can be," Blom told HawkeyeReport.com.