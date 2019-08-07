In-state kicker Aaron Blom walking on at Iowa
Oskaloosa kicker Aaron Blom has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Blom announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Blom chose Iowa over a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State and a partial scholarship offer at Western Illinois.
"I really liked what Iowa has in their strength program with Coach Doyle and I feel it is the best place for me to develop into the best player I can be," Blom told HawkeyeReport.com.
As a junior, Blom made 4/9 field goals with a long of 38 yards and connected on 44/45 PATs. On kickoffs, he sent 35/58 into the endzone for a touchback. Defensively, Blom was the leading tackler for Oskaloosa last season, making 79 stops from his linebacker position.
Jamie Kohl ranks Blom as the No. 16 kicker in the country with the following scouting report:
Blom recently attended the 2019 National Scholarship Camp. He has improved significantly since the Midwest Winter Showcase where he displayed a strong kickoff leg. His FG's are the the D1 scholarship level and his KO's are very impressive as well. He gets clean ball rotation and great height on his FG's. Blom has had a great summer and is someone to watch this fall season. His natural ball striking is something that should hold up very well in college.
See highlights from Blom's junior year at Oskaloosa in the video below.