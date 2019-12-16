Lake Mills linebacker Caleb Bacon has been on the radar of the Iowa football coaches since last spring and made another trip over the weekend for a bowl practice in Iowa City.

“I thought it went great. It was really cool to see an actual practice and was great to catch up with more coaches.”

Bacon, who finished his junior year with 92 stops, 21 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, left learning more about what the Hawkeye program has to offer.

“They do a great job developing players and that the environment there and in practices is the real deal.”

Two portions of the visit stood out to most according to Bacon overall.

“Just watching the practice and getting an idea of what practices are like at that level.”

Bacon had a chance to visit campus during the regular football season when he watched the team in action.

“I think it went pretty good. The culture of Iowa and the atmosphere of Kinnick is pretty insane," said Bacon. "I’m glad I went. It was also good to just see the campus and talk to some of the staff.”

There is a bond between Bacon and one of the staff members with the Hawks.

“The person I’ve talked with the most is Coach Jay Niemann," Bacon said. "I’ve always enjoyed talking with him. We’ve talked about some specifics with Iowa and the football team, and he’s also talked with me about my grades, schoolwork, and also my high school football season.”

Bacon has kept a close eye on the program since he was younger.

“I’ve always been an Iowa fan growing up," he said. "I think that they’re doing the right things in the weight room and on the field. My visit there was great. The atmosphere was on another level.”

Bacon has a few other schools that have been following him as well.

“I’ve been texted by South Dakota and Nebraska once, but haven’t heard anything back," said Bacon. "I’ve gotten a few postcards from ISU, and then I’ve been hearing from Waldorf as well.”