HawkeyeReport - In-state LB Karson Sharar commits to Iowa

In-state linebacker Karson Sharar is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sharar, who was previously committed to UNI, gave the Hawkeyes his verbal pledge after receiving a scholarship offer from Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace.

"Coach Wallace offered me last night on the phone and I waited to release anything until I talked with UNI," said Sharar.

"It’s always been a goal of mine to play Power 5 football. When he offered me, I took it right away, no questions asked. That’s been my goal ever since I started playing."

Sharar, who attends Iowa Falls-Alden High School, earned football offers from UNI and South Dakota State during the recruiting process as well as a basketball offer from Drake early on in his high school career.

Overall, he is commitment No. 17 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2021.

"It’s a great feeling and I’m very excited to join the family," Sharar said. "Their program is one of the best in the nation and they have some of the best coaches as well."

As a senior, Sharar finished the season 1,166 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on offense to go along with 80.5 tackles and nine TFL on defense, which impressed the Hawkeye coaching staff.

"They really like the way I play and compete on the field," said Sharar. "Also how much I grew from my junior year to this year."