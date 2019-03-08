Ticker
In-state OL Josh Volk commits to Iowa

In-state offensive lineman Josh Volk committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes today.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport.com
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

In-state offensive lineman Josh Volk is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound junior from Cedar Rapids Xavier announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today.

In addition to Iowa, Volk considered scholarship offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

Overall, Volk is commitment No. 7 for Iowa as he joins Deuce Hogan, Michael Lois, Isaiah Bruce, Gavin Williams, and Logan Jones, as well as Xavier teammate Ethan Hurkett in the Hawkeyes' recruiting class of 2020.

See highlights from Volk's junior year at Xavier in the video below.

