In-state OL Josh Volk commits to Iowa
In-state offensive lineman Josh Volk is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound junior from Cedar Rapids Xavier announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today.
In addition to Iowa, Volk considered scholarship offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.
After much consideration I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa! I would like to thank the Iowa football staff, my parents for their love & support, JC Moreau for his assistance during this process, & my coaches & teammates, especially Coach Schulte🐤 pic.twitter.com/dzAc4IlQuV— Josh Volk (@Josh__Volk) March 9, 2019
Overall, Volk is commitment No. 7 for Iowa as he joins Deuce Hogan, Michael Lois, Isaiah Bruce, Gavin Williams, and Logan Jones, as well as Xavier teammate Ethan Hurkett in the Hawkeyes' recruiting class of 2020.
