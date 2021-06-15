In-state OL Kale Krogh commits to Iowa

After earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp this month, in-state offensive lineman Kale Krogh has committed to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-6, 267-pound Huxley native made the call and gave his verbal pledge to the Iowa coaching staff today after visiting campus this past weekend, but the decision itself was a long time coming.

"I’ve been talking to Iowa since my freshman year," Krogh told HawkeyeReport.com. "My dad is a big Iowa fan and went there and played rugby. He always said, 'If Iowa offers you, you say yes, thank you, where can I sign?' Then, after Coach Niemann contacted me my freshman year, he said, 'You’ve got a chance of doing this.' So now seeing the process come all the way through is amazing."

"I was there Friday for an unofficial visit and I started feeling it then, like yeah this is the place," said Krogh. "Then I talked to my family about it and thought this is the place and I talked to the players and thought this is definitely it. I went ahead and took the weekend to think about it and by Monday I knew this was the right fit."

A three-star prospect, Krogh chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Tulane, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Miami-OH, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, and Northern Iowa.

"I think just their beliefs are really close to mine, being smart, tough, and physical. Especially the tough aspect of it, I really like because I think that’s how football should be played," Krogh said. "Then just with the coaches there, and the people and the culture, I just love it."