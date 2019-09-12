Norwalk offensive tackle Logan Black grew up following the Hawkeyes and that made his trip to Iowa City on Saturday even more special. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 278-pounder afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: How was your trip at Iowa on Saturday?

BLACK: I had a great time at Iowa. It was good to have a chance to talk to Coach Polasek, Coach Morgan and Coach Niemann. The atmosphere at Kinnick was electric. I am really looking forward to getting back to Iowa City soon.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip overall?

BLACK: My favorite part was probably seeing how great the facilities are or how great the atmosphere was.

Q: How would you describe the atmosphere around the game?

BLACK: It was amazing how involved the crowd was.

Q: What coaches did you speak with most and how were those conversations?

BLACK: I spoke to Coach Southmayd and Coach Polasek. Coach Polasek told me that they would watch my first six games and see if I was a preferred walk-on or a scholarship guy.

Q: If it were a preferred walk-on option, how would you feel about that path overall?

BLACK: It is my dream school. I would be honored either way.

Q: What would it mean to you to live that dream and suit up at Iowa?

BLACK: That would be a dream come true. I would be so happy to have the chance to do that.

Q: What type of recruiting interest have they been showing you?

BLACK: I have been in touch with them on and off for a while.

Q: What other colleges are recruiting you at this point?

BLACK: Iowa State, UNI, Illinois State and some D2 schools.

Q: Do you have any visits planned later this fall?

BLACK: I am going to the ISU vs. Iowa game on Saturday.

Q: What was the biggest factors in your eventual decision?

BLACK: Academics will be a huge factor because I am big into academics and getting a good education.

Q: Do you know if you are getting back to Iowa City soon?

BLACK: I am going to try and get back to another game with my whole family.