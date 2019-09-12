In-state OL Logan Black visits Iowa
Norwalk offensive tackle Logan Black grew up following the Hawkeyes and that made his trip to Iowa City on Saturday even more special. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 278-pounder afterwards to get a complete update.
Q: How was your trip at Iowa on Saturday?
BLACK: I had a great time at Iowa. It was good to have a chance to talk to Coach Polasek, Coach Morgan and Coach Niemann. The atmosphere at Kinnick was electric. I am really looking forward to getting back to Iowa City soon.
Q: What was your favorite part of the trip overall?
BLACK: My favorite part was probably seeing how great the facilities are or how great the atmosphere was.
Q: How would you describe the atmosphere around the game?
BLACK: It was amazing how involved the crowd was.
Q: What coaches did you speak with most and how were those conversations?
BLACK: I spoke to Coach Southmayd and Coach Polasek. Coach Polasek told me that they would watch my first six games and see if I was a preferred walk-on or a scholarship guy.
Q: If it were a preferred walk-on option, how would you feel about that path overall?
BLACK: It is my dream school. I would be honored either way.
Q: What would it mean to you to live that dream and suit up at Iowa?
BLACK: That would be a dream come true. I would be so happy to have the chance to do that.
Q: What type of recruiting interest have they been showing you?
BLACK: I have been in touch with them on and off for a while.
Q: What other colleges are recruiting you at this point?
BLACK: Iowa State, UNI, Illinois State and some D2 schools.
Q: Do you have any visits planned later this fall?
BLACK: I am going to the ISU vs. Iowa game on Saturday.
Q: What was the biggest factors in your eventual decision?
BLACK: Academics will be a huge factor because I am big into academics and getting a good education.
Q: Do you know if you are getting back to Iowa City soon?
BLACK: I am going to try and get back to another game with my whole family.