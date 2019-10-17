The nearly 4,000 passing yards that Waukon quarterback Creed Welch has put up over the last year and a half at the high school level have helped to put him on the radar of the Hawkeye coaches.

“Yes, Iowa invited me to a game day visit against Purdue.”

Welch has a good idea what he will be looking at most during his trip to Iowa City on Saturday.

“I'm hoping to see what it is like on game days at Iowa and see if I can see myself playing there someday and hopefully talking to some of the coaches and players there."

There has been contact with the Iowa staff at times for Welch.

“It's been good. I've really only talked to Coach Bell and he seems like an awesome guy," said Welch. "I talked to a few of the other coaches at their camp a little.”

Welch came away pleased with what he was able to do in front of the Hawkeye staff.

“The camp went well, and I felt like I performed good at it," Welch said. "The quarterback coach said that I threw a good ball and Coach Bell said I did a good job after the camp.”

Iowa is a program that Welch has kept an eye on since he was younger.

“For what I've seen, it looks like something I would love to be part of it and it seems to have really nice facilities and overall a good program.”

Welch was able to see a former player at his high school suit up for the Hawkeyes as well.

“I always liked watching Iowa growing up because Parker Hesse played there, and he is from Waukon.”

Two programs were named as ones that Welch has heard from early on.

“No colleges have tried to recruit me but Iowa and Northwestern.”

Welch has been busy this fall at the high school level as he has tossed for 1,485 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions for the top team in Class 2A.

“Everything this year has been going good for football," he said. "Our team has been working hard and improving each week.”

There was one major area that Welch believes his team can continue getting better at.

“I think we can improve on finishing drives," said Welch. "Once we get in the red zone, we just got to find that extra gear and pinch it in.”