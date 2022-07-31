In-state RB Brevin Doll visits the Hawkeyes

After running a 4.43 forty at Iowa's camp in June, in-state running back Brevin Doll was invited back to campus for the Hawkeye Tailgater on Sunday. For the 6-foot-0, 185-pound junior from ADM High School in Adel, it was a great opportunity to get an in-depth look inside the Iowa football program.

"I got to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff and learn what the program is all about," said Doll. "It also felt great to get in a uniform. That was definitely one of the highlights. It was also fun to meet with some of the players to gain their perspective on Iowa football."

"I met with my position coach, Coach Betts, as well as Coach Niemann and some others," Doll said. "They let me know that they want me over to Iowa City for a game day visit and will be watching me my junior season. I also had some good conversations with Coach Ferentz about my upcoming season as well."

Doll, who has an early offer from Army, appreciated the opportunity to get an inside look at the Hawkeyes, a team that he has grown up rooting for every weekend.

"Iowa City holds a special place in my heart, growing up a Hawkeye," said Doll. "After today, it only showed me how much better Iowa football really is. It's definitely among my top interests."

Already a three-time state champion in track through his first two years of high school, Doll has personal bests of 10.74 in the 100 meter dash and 21.89 in the 200. Last season, he was able to rush for 1,019 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore and looks to improve on that this coming season.

"Next up is team camp and getting geared up for my junior season," Doll said. "Recruiting wise, I’m hoping to make it to a number of game day visits and continue to build relationships with the coaches."