Cedar Rapids Kennedy running back Cairron Hendred racked up over 1,200 rushing yards as a junior and has the Hawkeyes among the programs recruiting him.

"Iowa, Iowa State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota state, Army, and Cornell in New York.”

Hendred was in Iowa City earlier in the spring checking out a practice for the Hawkeyes.

“It was good. It was my first school visit with teammates, so I had fun being accompanied.”

The trip was one that Hendred enjoyed in order to get a better feel for what Iowa has to offer.

“First, they showed us around the football complex and explained some new renovations coming," said Hendred. "Then they took us to practice and we saw the guys go at it for about two hours. I watched the running backs for the most part and tried to picture myself in the program while being coached. After that, we would've eaten lunch with the staff provided, but we had to get back to school.”

Hendred talked about a few of the things that he felt was the highlight of his day.

“I really enjoyed talking to Coach Foster after practice about how the recruiting process works and the inner-workings of the Iowa football culture," Hendred said. "I also enjoyed learning about Iowa Edge and the little things they do as a whole to have an advantage that include limiting screen time in day to having a routine to follow. These are things that I can take back home and use to have an early edge as well.”

Feedback from the Iowa staff is something that Hendred has received and is looking forward to hearing more.

“Every visit I go on, I ask for feedback on what they want to see more of or something I need to work on," he said. "Coach Foster said that they think highly of me, but they haven't had a chance to evaluate my film and would get back to me. They want me to come to another camp this spring as well.”

Hendred has continued to add appreciation for the Iowa football program as a whole.

“When everyone looks at Iowa, they think of boring methodical football that runs all the time," said Hendred. "They’re getting a lot more respect and part of it’s due to their ability to send players to the league. But when I went on a visit, it sucked me in. I love how they do things the right way and pound on the tiny details. In all, it's a great program and it shows.”

There are a number of other colleges that Hendred has been hearing from as well.

“As far as recruiting, I've visited every school listed above besides Army and Cornell," Hendred said. "I've been to South Dakota and Iowa State twice for visits. I planned on going to Army for a spring game visit but couldn't make the trip. I also visited and am being recruited by UNI as well.”

Hendred mentioned some of the coaches at the next level that have paid a trip to his high school.

“SDSU and South Dakota came in, North Dakota and Kansas State came last week, and I believe Western Illinois will come in.”

The off-season workouts at home have allowed Hendred to improve in a few important areas.

“Change of direction is probably the most prominent," he said. "I have also gotten better at being a leader and holding my teammates to a higher standard.”