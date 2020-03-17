In-state safety Cooper DeJean is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Odebolt native announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today.

"Iowa has it all - great tradition and a great program - and I'm excited to be a part of it," said DeJean. "It's definitely a dream come true."

DeJean, who picked up a scholarship offer at Iowa's junior day in January, chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Illinois State, and Northern Iowa, and interest from Nebraska, Virginia, and Kansas State, among others.

"I’ve been thinking about it for a while now," DeJean said. "It was ultimately the best decision I think."

Overall, DeJean is commitment No. 8 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.