In-state safety Cooper DeJean commits to Iowa
In-state safety Cooper DeJean is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Odebolt native announced his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today.
"Iowa has it all - great tradition and a great program - and I'm excited to be a part of it," said DeJean. "It's definitely a dream come true."
DeJean, who picked up a scholarship offer at Iowa's junior day in January, chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Illinois State, and Northern Iowa, and interest from Nebraska, Virginia, and Kansas State, among others.
"I’ve been thinking about it for a while now," DeJean said. "It was ultimately the best decision I think."
Overall, DeJean is commitment No. 8 for the Hawkeyes in 2021, as he joins Jeff Bowie, Zach Twedt, Griffin Liddle, Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Iowa's recruiting class.
Excited to announce that I will be committing to play football at the University of Iowa! I want to thank my family and friends for all of their support along the way! #swarm21 #GOHAWKS 🐤 pic.twitter.com/XCBfttxwSU— Cooper DeJean (@cdejean23) March 17, 2020
As a junior, DeJean led OABCIG High School to an undefeated state championship season in Class 2A. Playing quarterback, he finished the year with 3,546 yards passing and 42 touchdowns through the air to go along with 1,304 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on the ground. That is in addition to his play on special teams and defense, where he had 44 tackles and five interceptions including two that he returned for touchdowns.
Also a first team all-state selection in basketball, DeJean averaged 25.6 points per game this winter, and placed in three events at state track a year ago as well.
See highlights from DeJean's junior year in the video below.