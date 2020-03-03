Dowling Catholic tight end Andrew Lentsch has remained on the radar of the University of Iowa and was on campus Sunday for their junior day. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Lentsch afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: Overall what were your first impressions on your trip at Iowa today?

LENTSCH: I thought it was great. The facilities, coaches, and the whole culture at Iowa was top notch.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

LENTSCH: We started with a meal and taking pictures before talking to coaches. We then went and talked about the educational side of the school. After that, we did our heights and weights in the weight room. We got to hear from players about their experiences at Iowa. We next had a meeting with Coach Doyle and our specific position coaches. We finished off the day with a tour of Kinnick Stadium.

Q: What part of the trip was the most memorable to you?

LENTSCH: Definitely talking with coach Brian Ferentz and getting his opinion on the whole recruiting process and Iowa’s program.

Q: What did he say regarding recruiting?

LENTSCH: Just the Iowa recruiting process and how they let recruits develop before they offer them.

Q: Did they say anything about you as a player/recruit?

LENTSCH: Nothing really specifically about me.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program overall?

LENTSCH: I have tons of respect for the program. It is a great program with great players, coaches, and facilities.

Q: What other visits do you have ahead?

LENTSCH: South Dakota State for sure and NDSU and NIU are still in the works.

Q: What is your next point of contact with Iowa?

LENTSCH: I will be coming back for a spring practice later this spring.

Q: What are your workout plans going forward?

LENTSCH: Once basketball ends, I’ll start lifting every day and get back into our speed and agility program at school.

Q: Is Iowa looking at you more for defensive end or tight end?

LENTSCH: Definitely tight end.