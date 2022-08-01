In-state TE Jacob Simpson visits the Hawkeyes

Johnston wide receiver/tight end Jacob Simpson was among the elite group of in-state prospects invited to the Hawkeye Tailgater this past weekend. After the visit, we caught up with the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Simpson to get his thoughts, how the recruiting process is going so far, and much. See what the Class of 2024 prospect had to say right here.

Q: First, can you please take us through the visit a bit, what all you got to do and what stood out the most?

SIMPSON: I had a great experience at the Iowa event. First, I spent some time catching up with my recruiting contact Coach Niemann on how my summer has been going, AAU basketball, football workouts and camps, family vacations, etc. We then went on a tour of a number of University of Iowa resources. Places such as the Gerdin Student-Athlete Resource Center, the Hansen Football Performance Center, the locker room, tunnel, and Kinnick Stadium.

Walking through the tunnel and onto the Kinnick turf was really inspiring and motivating to keep working, preparing and giving my best. The locker room experience was great and the photo shoot was one of my many favorite opportunities, and was a really cool experience.

I think what stood out the most to me was all the ways the University of Iowa supports its student-athletes from all of the educational resources, nutrition and health resources to even helping them stay in touch and network after they graduate through the Hawkeye Legacy program.

Q: Coaching wise, who did you talk with and what was their overall message? Did they say anything as far as a potential offer or what they want to see?

SIMPSON: I spent a ton of quality time talking with Coach Niemann, Coach Ferentz, and Coach Hodge. They were all very open and honest with me. We talked about transitioning from wide receiver to tight end and how they saw me fitting into the Iowa program. We also talked about the importance of enjoying my high school experience and what stood out to them about me from Iowa prospect camp. I was encouraged that what made me stand out to them was my competitive intensity and how hard I went every rep at camp. We did not get into any offers or anything like that, but I know if I continue to work and grind that my opportunities and offers will come.

Q: Leaving Iowa City today, where do things stand with the Hawkeyes for you right now?

SIMPSON: Leaving Iowa City, the tradition of the program and their consistent success stood out to me. I also felt that the Hawkeye culture was a great fit for me. The fact that many of the coaches were former players and how many former players stay in contact and consistently come back to campus and stay engaged with the University really made it feel like it was a true brotherhood and family.

Q: Who all is showing interest right now for colleges?

SIMPSON: Iowa has certainly shown the most Interest, but I have talked with Coach Campbell and other Iowa state coaches slightly.

Q: What's next on your schedule?

SIMPSON: Next for me is really getting ready for my junior season at Johnston. I feel I had a very productive sophomore year at Johnston starting in both football and basketball and running for our varsity track team. I would like to build on that this year and continue to grow and improve as a player. Last year was my first year as a wide receiver and I really think I have only scratched the surface of my potential.