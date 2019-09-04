A strong showing this summer helped West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Jack Johnson play his way onto the radar of the Iowa coaching staff.

“We have been talking since I went to their camp in June.”

Johnson was in Iowa City on Saturday to see the Hawkeyes win their season opener.

“It was awesome. I loved the atmosphere.”

The trip gave Johnson a chance to get a better feel for the Iowa program and he left with two things standing out the most to him.

“Being at Kinnick Stadium and talking with the coaches.”

Johnson was impressed with the crowd during the course of the day.

“I would say the fans are very passionate and electric.”

The Iowa staff has let Johnson that they are impressed with what they have seen him from so far.

“They said they like the receiver I am.”

Johnson has a lot of things that stand out overall when breaking down the Hawkeye program.

“I love the tradition the program has, and I like the way they develop players.”

Iowa City is a place that Johnson hopes to get to once again later in the fall.

“Yes, I will be going back for another visit, but I don't know what game yet.”

Johnson is on the radar of a wide range of other programs as well.

“FCS schools and Iowa State.”

There is not one school that Johnson feels is after him more than any other.

“I wouldn't say one is more than the others. It is around the same.”

Johnson has kept a close eye on one school since he was younger.

“Iowa.”