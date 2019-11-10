West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Jack Johnson has made his college decision. Tonight, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound Johnson announced that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

For Johnson, who also considered Valparaiso, Drake, Minnesota State, Southern Illinois, and Northwestern, the chance to play for the Hawkeyes was too good to pass up.

"I talked it over with my parents and thought it was the right fit for me," Johnson told HawkeyeReport.com. "I have always dreamed about playing for Iowa."