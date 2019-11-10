In-state WR walking on at Iowa
West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Jack Johnson has made his college decision. Tonight, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound Johnson announced that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
For Johnson, who also considered Valparaiso, Drake, Minnesota State, Southern Illinois, and Northwestern, the chance to play for the Hawkeyes was too good to pass up.
"I talked it over with my parents and thought it was the right fit for me," Johnson told HawkeyeReport.com. "I have always dreamed about playing for Iowa."
COMMITTED. 🐤🖤💛 #swarm20 pic.twitter.com/htXhS7yXW2— Jack Johnson (@Jack2020Johnson) November 11, 2019
Through 11 games this season, Johnson has 33 catches for 416 yards and seven touchdowns for Valley as they head into the Class 4A state semifinals.
See Johnson's regular season highlights in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2020 walk-ons:
Aaron Blom - 5-foot-11, 165-pound K from Oskaloosa, IA (Oskaloosa)
Isaiah Wagner - 6-foot-4, 212-pound WR from Pleasant Hill, IA (Southeast Polk)
Jack Johnson - 6-foot-0, 180-pound WR from West Des Moines, IA (Valley)