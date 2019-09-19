West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Jack Johnson has been on the Iowa radar for some time, but received an opportunity to walk-on with the team earlier this week.

“They did on Monday night over the phone.”

Johnson, who leads Valley this fall with 13 catches and 172 receiving yards, heard the news from one of the staff members that has been recruiting him.

“Coach Niemann. He said that they would love to see me in black and gold.”

The opportunity is something that Johnson is very appreciative about overall.

“I very blessed and thankful. All glory to God that I was given an opportunity like this.”

Johnson has followed the Hawkeyes and knows their success with others who have followed that route in the past.

“I feel good about it knowing Iowa's history with walk-ons.”

The Iowa program as a whole is something that Johnson has a lot of respect for.

“I feel good about the Iowa program and what they do.”