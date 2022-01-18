Indiana at Iowa women's hoops game postponed

The Hawkeyes just have not been able to catch a break all season when it comes to Covid canceling and pushing games every which way on their schedule. The latest hit comes ahead of Iowa’s home contest against Indiana on Sunday, which could have been touted as the biggest game to date in the Hawkeyes season.

Due to Covid issues within the Hoosiers program, they have been forced to postpone the game to a later date. Indiana also had to postpone their game against Michigan State, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

The Hoosiers are currently ranked #6 in the nation and are atop the Big Ten standings. Head Coach Lisa Bluder was excited to get her team on the court in front of one more Sunday crowd, after nearly 9,000 were in attendance for the Hawkeyes game vs Nebraska last Sunday.

Luckily, this postponement should not affect the team nearly as much as previous ones have. The Hawkeyes have a road trip to Minnesota on Thursday, before traveling to Penn State for the rescheduled game from early January. They will take just four days off in between games.

Just like every other postponement, the Big Ten will work to get the game rescheduled. In the event that an open date is not found for the two teams, the game will be counted as a “no-contest” for both teams.