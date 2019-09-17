Inside The Numbers
While three games isn’t exactly a huge sample size, with the Hawkeyes on a bye this weekend it’s a good time to assess the Iowa football team in 2019. The most important number is 3-0. Iowa has sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news