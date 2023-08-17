News More News
Interim AD Beth Goetz Embracing The SWARM Collective

Iowa's Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz held her introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon. Among the talk of her top priorities, the current gambling investigation and how she gained the position, was discussion of the NIL Collective, the SWARM.

A facet of college athletics that is relatively new, Goetz's predecessor Gary Barta did little to embrace the SWARM and its CEO, Brad Heinrichs. By the sounds of it, Goetz has plans to change that.

"I've had an opportunity to sit down with Brad, really enjoyed that conversation," Goetz said to the media. "He sent me some notes about some tips on today, too. One was to make sure I talked positively about the Swarm. That would be no problem."

"But it has been wonderful to at least start to build a relationship with Brad. I know many on our staff have already had an opportunity to do that, but when it comes to name, image and likeness, it's a critical, critical piece for our student-athletes and our success competitively, no different than the generosity that's coming in through NIL gifts and through the Swarm and in other ways. It's just as important these days as scholarships and facilities and any other needs."

Heinrichs had a brief response on Twitter: "Amen."

"Really what Brad and his team have done is given us a chance to be successful, and the way that they did it if you look across the country, many of the other collectives didn't quite have the same success right out of the gate, and I think they've been very thoughtful there," Goetz continued. "His team is almost in daily conversations sometimes with ours. But we're appreciative of his efforts, of all of those who have chosen to contribute there, and they're doing some exciting and fun things."

"My thought is that we want to be great partners with Brad, with the Swarm, and really with anyone that's really going to help and support our student-athletes, so we're looking forward to seeing that continue."

One new way Goetz has already begun to embrace the SWARM is the introduction of the collective's beer to games at Kinnick stadium this fall. The beer will be made available on tap and in cans for fans to enjoy at each of Iowa's home football games this season.

