CHICAGO — With Iowa's passing game struggling and Northwestern working with a backup quarterback, oddsmakers were expecting a low-scoring game at Wrigley Field. And boy, did the Hawkeyes and Wildcats deliver. Iowa used a 3rd-quarter punt block by Anterio Thompson to set up a Deacon Hill touchdown pass to Addison Ostrenga, and Drew Stevens nailed a 53-yard field goal with 14 seconds left to give Iowa the 10-7 win. The 17 total points, well below oddsmakers' over/under of 31.5 at kickoff, makes this the seventh-highest scoring game at Wrigley Field this season. Iowa's victory pushes its record to 7-2 (4-2) with three games left in the regular season, and the Hawkeyes now hold sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West after previous co-leaders Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska all lost on Saturday. The game, nominally a home game for Northwestern but on a "neutral" site at Wrigley Field 10 miles to the south, brought Iowa fans out in full force. The Friendly Confines were packed with Hawkeyes, to at least an 80/20 ratio. "Chicago's Big Ten Team" is a brand, not a statement of fact.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iY3kiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIDEwLCBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gNzxicj48YnI+V3JpZ2xleSBG aWVsZCDwn4+IIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xTTVydHVOeUJnIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMU01cnR1TnlCZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBqb2hu IGouIGtpbSAoQGpraW1waWN0dXJlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qa2ltcGljdHVyZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA5NTI0Njg5NzUwNzE2 OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

After Brian Ferentz's fate for 2024 and beyond was sealed by Beth Goetz on Monday, an obvious question loomed about what effect his lame-duck status would have on the Iowa offense. The answer: not much... outside of a couple snaps for all-everything CB/PR Cooper DeJean. DeJean took a jet sweep for seven yards, then ran the same action as a decoy on the next play (a first-down rush for Leshon Williams). Beyond the exotic personnel, though, Iowa's offense suffered the same low output as in weeks past. Hill's stats were typically meager, if at least with a better completion percentage: 10-15 passing for 65 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Hill still has plenty of room to improve situationally, though; in the first half, Iowa had the ball inside the Northwestern 40 on three possessions, right on the precipice of field goal range for Stevens. The last offensive snap of those three possessions: 3rd and 6, NW 31: Strip sack, loss of 8, punt

3rd and 6, NW 32: Screen pass, loss of 4, missed FG (doink)

2rd and 6, NW 26: Interception

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyYW4gSm9obnNvbiBwaWNrcyBpdCBpbiB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUu PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OVUZCRmFtaWx5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOVUZCRmFtaWx5PC9hPiB0YWtlcyBvdmVyIGlu IGEgc2NvcmVsZXNzIGdhbWUuPGJyPjxicj7wn5K7OiBQZWFjb2NrIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NbGtYS1liaTVsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v TWxrWEtZYmk1bDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA QjFHZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFH Zm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA4OTkyOTU3MTU0MjYzMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Iowa's inability to convert field position into points in the first half meant the margin of error for defense and special teams was once again vanishingly slim. A heroic goal line stand by the Iowa defense (briefly) preserved Iowa's 7-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4p2MPGJyPuKdjDxicj7inYw8YnI+4p2MPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DOVR3SEsyZGI2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vQzlUd0hLMmRiNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxs IChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMDkyODI4MTA5MDc3NzM2 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A three-and-out by the Iowa offense produced a punt deep in Iowa territory and Northwestern used the subsequent short field (22 yards after a long punt return) to finally score a touchdown. After the Wildcats tied the game, Hill and the Hawkeyes were looking at overtime unless the offense could put together a scoring drive in the twilight of regulation (and, well, the actual sun) Challenge accepted. Hill found embattled wide receiver Kaleb Brown for a key 23-yard reception on the final drive to get Iowa inside Wildcats territory, and Stevens' game-winning kick left no doubt:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4mIzM5O3Qga2ljayBpdCBtdWNoIGJldHRlciB0aGFuIHRoaXMu IPCfkYA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiYjMzk7cyBEcmV3IFN0ZXZlbnMgbmFpbHMgdGhlIGdvLWFoZWFkIDUyLXlh cmQgRkcuIDxicj48YnI+8J+SuzogUGVhY29jayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vVUZtZHptMkh1TCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VGbWR6bTJIdUw8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQEIxR2Zvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR2Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzIwOTMzOTk5MjUyNTA4ODgyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==