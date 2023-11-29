IOWA CITY -- Iowa pulled away in the second half for another non-conference home victory, dispatching North Florida 103-78 on Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Perkins Leads Iowa in Scoring Despite Loss

Advertisement

Senior guard Tony Perkins' grandmother passed away earlier this week. He came back just a few days later and tied Ben Krikke with 21 points to lead Iowa in scoring on Wednesday evening. "It was really remarkable and speaks to his character," Fran McCaffery said after the game. "He found out Monday morning that his biggest fan passed. He was in my office and was incredibly emotional. He couldn't practice. But he came, he watched film and practiced on Tuesday. He played a spectacular game tonight on both ends of the floor."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXliZSB0aGUgbW9zdCBoZWFydHdhcm1pbmcgbW9tZW50IEnigJl2 ZSBldmVyIHNlZW4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QWEUwMEJqMEVq Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUFhFMDBCajBFajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBS YXkgT3J0ZWdhIChAUmF5Sk9ydGVnYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SYXlKT3J0ZWdhL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMwMDc0Nzg2MDU3ODIyNTY1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Perkins made an immediate impact, scoring ten of Iowa's first 22 points. He led all scorers with 14 points in the first half. "Before the game I didn't really feel too good," Perkins said. "She meant the world. She was like another mom to me. Whenever my mom had to work later, she was always there, regardless of what I needed." "I zoned everything out to start. There were just memories in my head as I was playing. Growing up she had a basketball court. I used to go out there and she used to rebound for me." McCaffery said he could tell that his starting two-guard was locked in before the game. "If you had talked to me before the game, I would have predicted his performance. Just knowing him -- that's what makes him special."

Harding and Freeman Provide a Spark

The Iowa starters once again started off with little-to-no energy, which has become a recurring issue this season. Game after game, the freshman group have continually shown that they bring energy off the bench, whether they get in the game early or not. That spark often comes from the Moline-based duo of Owen Freeman and Brock Harding. That trend continued on Wednesday night. Through the first 16:40 of the game, the Hawkeyes struggled to separate themselves from a clearly lesser-talented North Florida team, as the lead fluctuated between 4-7 points for much of the first half. Then Harding entered the game for the first time and dished a beautiful assist to his former high school teammate for an easy dunk. "I feel like when we're on the court at the same time, good things happen," Freeman said postgame. "That's the kind of connection we share. I definitely feel comfortable with Brock on the court. I know where he's going to be at, and he knows here I'm going to be at."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHRoZSBib3lzIEhPT1BJTiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhcmRpbmdicm9jazI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGhhcmRpbmdicm9jazI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9fT3dlbkZyZWVtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9Pd2Vu RnJlZW1hbjwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xQ eEk4U3FuYmMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sUHhJOFNxbmJjPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IElvd2EgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YUhvb3BzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMv MTczMDA1NDcyODE2NjI5MzYwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3Zl bWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The lead grew to ten and stayed there until the final minute of the first half when UNF went on a run before the buzzer. "I wasn't happy with how the half ended," McCaffery said. "We quick inbounded the ball with 33 or 34 seconds left. You can't do that. You need to take the last shot -- not shoot it with nine seconds left. So, not only did they get one shot, they got two shots. That's unacceptable."

The Second-Half Pull Away and Freeman's Sensational Swats

Though the first half didn't end in a positive fashion and Iowa didn't consistently hold a double-digit lead until there were just over ten minutes left in the game, the Hawkeyes did eventually pull away from North Florida. Iowa emphasized getting the ball into the hands of Krikke and Freeman hands for easy buckets against the undersized Ospreys, pulled down more rebounds, and guarded the perimeter and the paint with much more intensity, which turned a relatively close game into a blowout victory.. Exhibit A was once again Freeman, with three blocks in roughly five seconds in one particularly impressive sequence. See for yourself:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+AV0VOIEZSRUVNQU4gWU9V4oCZUkUgQSBCQUQgTUFOISEhISDw n6Sv8J+kr/CfpK88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19Pd2Vu RnJlZW1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX093ZW5GcmVlbWFuPC9h PiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdr ZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tl eWVzPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vekx6cDc5 MEk2SCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pMenA3OTBJNkg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMw MDcxNjQyODAwMzU3ODU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDMwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK