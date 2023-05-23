Iowa ended its 2023 baseball regular season on a hot streak, winning eight of its final ten games. That hot streak continued into the postseason on Tuesday, as Iowa opened up the Big Ten Tournament by blasting 6-seed Michigan 13-3 to advance in the tournament. The win was so lopsided that Iowa even managed to end the game early -- the Big Ten Tournament operates under a run rule -- if one team manages to get a 10-run lead, the game is over. Once Iowa scored its 13th run in the bottom of the 8th inning (opening up a 13-3 lead), the game was finished and the Hawkeyes could begin thinking about the next game of the tournament on Thursday.

RECAP

Iowa sent Marcus Morgan to the mound to lead off its Big Ten Tournament efforts; he was matched up against Connor O'Halloran, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year this season. Pitching carried the day early in the game, with neither team's hitters able to get the breakthrough hits at the plate. The only runs scored in the first four innings came in the second inning. Michigan scored a run on two hits in the top half of the inning, while Iowa answered with run in the bottom of the inning thanks to a Kyle Huckstorf sacrifice fly. Sam Hojnar led off the inning with a single and advanced to third courtesy of a throwing error by the right fielder, which put him in position to score on Huckstorf's sacrifice fly. Still, also Iowa left two men on base to end the inning. Missed opportunities was a recurring them for both teams in the early innings. Michigan left the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, while Iowa left two runners on to end both the second and third innings. Whichever team was able to make the most of its chances figured to have the edge in the game. The fifth inning proved to be the turning point in the game. Morgan struggled to locate the strike zone all day in his start -- 40 of his 85 pitches on the day were called balls and he had three walks (and two wild pitches) as he entered the fourth inning. Some timely strikeouts and good defensive plays had limited the damage from Michigan's offense, but it seemed like he was playing with fire. When Morgan walked the first two batters in the inning (bringing him to five walks in four innings), Iowa coach Rick Heller turned to the bullpen, bringing in hard-throwing reliever Jack Whitlock (and his 1.04 ERA) to put out the brewing fire. Whitlock took a minute to settle down -- he walked his first batter, loading the bases -- but then got the next three Michigan hitters to all strike out swinging. From a bases-loaded, no-outs position, Michigan scored zero runs thanks to Whitlock's strikeouts.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGl0bG9jayBzdHJpa2VzIG91dCB0aGUgc2lkZSB0aGUgbGVhdmUg dGhlIGJhc2VzIGxvYWRlZCDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9Mbm04aW96c2tMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG5tOGlvenNrTDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYx MDUxODc1NjcwNzUzMjg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Iowa's bats came to life in the bottom of the inning -- though not immediately. Ben Wilmes drew a walk to start the inning, but Sam Petersen and Brennen Dorighi each struck out. Raider Tello singled (advancing Wilmes to third base) and then stole second. Hojnar laced a single into left field that scored two and gave Iowa a 3-1 lead. Michael Seegers added another single and Huckstorf got hit by a pitch to load the bases for Brayden Frazier -- who proceeded to empty the bases with a game-breaking grand slam.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCH8J2QhCDwnZCG8J2QjvCdkJMg8J2QgPCdkIvwnZCLIPCdkI7w nZCFIPCdkJPwnZCH8J2QgPCdkJM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2JyYXlkZW5fZnJhemllcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJh eWRlbl9mcmF6aWVyPC9hPiBnb2VzIDM3MyBmZWV0IGZvciBvdXIgbmludGgg Z3JhbmQgc2xhbSBvZiB0aGUgeWVhciEhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9mT2RNakdvOGt4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZk9kTWpHbzhr eDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjYxMDU0Nzg2MDQzNzgxMTIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h eSAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Frazier's grand slam gave Iowa a 7-1 lead and swung the game firmly in favor of the Hawkeyes. The fact that it came in the same inning that Iowa managed to wiggle out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam without surrendering a run only made the offensive eruption feel even more significant -- especially as all six Iowa runs came with two outs. Whitlock gave up a solo home run in the sixth inning but avoided any other trouble. Iowa left two more on base in the bottom of the inning, but the bats came to life again in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh inning, Seegers scored on a Huckstorf single after a lead-off walk and a wild pitch. Petersen knocked in three more runs a few batters later with Iowa's second home run of the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QRVRFWSBNT09OU0hPVCDwn5qA8J+MlTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGV0ZXJzZW4xMVNhbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUGV0ZXJzZW4xMVNhbTwvYT4gWCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL25aWnEyaTRQR1kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uWlpxMmk0UEdZPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2 NjEwNjc4MzA1NTk5MjQyMjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIz LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa ended the game in the eighth inning after scoring two more runs and triggering the 10-run rule. Hojnar reached on a fielding error to lead off the inning; Gable Mitchell (pinch running for Hojnar) scored a few batters later on a passed ball. Seegers scored Iowa's 13th and final run of the game after an RBI single from Cade Moss.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Brayden Frazier led Iowa at the plate, going 3/5 with a grand slam and 4 RBI. But it was a solid team effort from Iowa's batters: four other Hawkeyes had at least two hits and eight of nine Iowa starters had at least one hit. Petersen went 2/4 with a home run and 3 RBI, while Hojnar (2/4), Seegers (2/3), and Moss (2/5) also posted two-hit games. Whitlock was the star for Iowa on the mound -- he got the win (his 7th of the season), while giving up one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three over two innings. Pitching Iowa out of that bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth inning set the stage for Iowa to be able to take control of the game in the bottom of the inning.

NEXT UP