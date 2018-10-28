Ticker
Iowa 2018 Freshmen Tracker

Freshman cornerback Riley Moss made his 4th start and played in his 8th game Saturday.
Associated Press
Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.

PLAYER GAMES SNAPS PFF GRADE

Julius Brents (CB)

8

320

79.7

Riley Moss (CB)

8

339

71.6

Kaevon Merriweather (S)

6

38

50.3

Dillon Doyle (LB)

2

14

60.1

Henry Geil (RB)

2

22

59.4

Nico Ragaini (WR)

2

20

56.8

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (WR)

1

11

78.5

Tyler Linderbaum (DT)

1

11

56.2

Spencer Petras (QB)

1

2

49.2

Seth Benson (LB)

1

9

-

D.J. Johnson (CB)

1

7

-

Terry Roberts (CB)

0

-

-

Dallas Craddieth (S)

0

-

-

John Waggoner (DE)

0

-

-

Noah Shannon (DT)

0

-

-

Jayden McDonald (LB)

0

-

-

Logan Klemp (LB)

0

-

-

Cody Ince (OL)

0

-

-

Jack Plumb (OL)

0

-

-

Jeff Jenkins (OL)

0

-

-

Samson Evans (RB)

0

-

-
