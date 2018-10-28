Iowa 2018 Freshmen Tracker
Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Julius Brents (CB)
|
8
|
320
|
79.7
|
Riley Moss (CB)
|
8
|
339
|
71.6
|
6
|
38
|
50.3
|
Dillon Doyle (LB)
|
2
|
14
|
60.1
|
Henry Geil (RB)
|
2
|
22
|
59.4
|
Nico Ragaini (WR)
|
2
|
20
|
56.8
|
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (WR)
|
1
|
11
|
78.5
|
Tyler Linderbaum (DT)
|
1
|
11
|
56.2
|
Spencer Petras (QB)
|
1
|
2
|
49.2
|
Seth Benson (LB)
|
1
|
9
|
-
|
D.J. Johnson (CB)
|
1
|
7
|
-
|
Terry Roberts (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Dallas Craddieth (S)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
John Waggoner (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Noah Shannon (DT)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jayden McDonald (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Logan Klemp (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Cody Ince (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jack Plumb (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jeff Jenkins (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Samson Evans (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-