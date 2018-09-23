Iowa 2018 Redshirt Tracker
Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Julius Brents (CB)
|
4
|
55
|
69.0
|
Riley Moss (DB)
|
4
|
53
|
65.7
|
Henry Geil (RB)
|
2
|
22
|
59.0
|
Nico Ragaini (WR)
|
2
|
20
|
56.1
|
2
|
15
|
50.3
|
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (WR)
|
1
|
11
|
78.5
|
Tyler Linderbaum (DT)
|
1
|
11
|
45.5
|
Dillon Doyle (LB)
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
Seth Benson (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
D.J. Johnson (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Terry Roberts (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Dallas Craddieth (S)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Samson Evans (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
John Waggoner (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Noah Shannon (DT)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jayden McDonald (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Logan Klemp (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Cody Ince (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jack Plumb (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jeff Jenkins (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Spencer Petras (QB)
|
0
|
-
|
-