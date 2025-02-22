Published Feb 22, 2025
WATCH: Fran McCaffery Talks Iowa Win Over Washington
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Fran McCaffery discussed Iowa's win over Washington, including Carter Kingsbury's big minutes, his matchup with Great Osobor, Payton Sandfort's leadership, banked-in 3s, the Sandfort/Mulvey/Kingsbury recruiting class, Thelwell's injury, and more.