Iowa freshmen aren't often leaned on offensively or defensively until at least their second season under Kirk Ferentz. Considering the developmental focus, much of the talent brought in simply isn't ready for the first year of college football from a physical standpoint.

Those freshman that do compete -- like John Nestor this year, for example -- often do so on special teams. They play on kickoffs and punts, serving as tacklers and blockers when able.

It appears as though that trend will continue with the 2024 class. So, who are those talents that could squeak through and avoid the redshirt their freshman season in the black and gold?