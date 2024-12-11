Iowa 2025 Football Schedule Set

(Photo by © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

While we've known who Iowa would be playing in 2025 for a little while, we haven't had the sequence of those games set. Now that information is locked in, as the Big Ten announced its 2025 football schedule on Wednesday. Here's what Iowa is looking at next season:

2025 SCHEDULE DATE OPPONENT LOCATION 8/30 Albany Iowa City, IA 9/6 Iowa State Ames, IA 9/13 UMass Iowa City, IA 9/20 Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 9/27 Indiana Iowa City, IA 10/4 BYE 10/11 Wisconsin Madison, WI 10/18 Penn State Iowa City, IA 10/25 Minnesota Iowa City, IA 11/1 BYE 11/8 Oregon Iowa City, IA 11/15 USC Los Angeles, CA 11/22 Michigan State Iowa City, IA 11/28 Nebraska Lincoln, NE

As usual, Iowa opens with a trio of non-conference opponents. A trip to 2024 Big 12 runner-up Iowa State is sandwiched between a season-opening home game against Albany and another home game against UMass. Iowa rounds out September with two Big Ten games, opening league play with a road game at Rutgers on September 20 and then hosting 2024 College Football Playoff participant Indiana on September 27. In fact, Indiana is one of three 2024 College Football Playoff teams that Iowa will face in 2025, along with Penn State (October 18) and Oregon (November 8). One silver lining of those games? All three are at Kinnick Stadium.

(Photo by © Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports)

Thanks to the quirks of the calendar, 2025 is another two-bye week season, with Iowa's bye weeks coming at the beginning of October (10/4) and November (11/1). Iowa's three October games involve annual rivalry games with Wisconsin (in Madison on October 11) and Minnesota (in Iowa City on October 25), as well as a home game against Penn State in-between those trophy games. Iowa will actually play three straight Big Ten home games (interrupted by a bye week on November 1) in 2025, which is the first time that has happened since 1949, according to the Iowa athletic department.