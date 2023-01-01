GO IOWA AWESOME.

If someone told you before bowl season began that a team would win 21-0 despite going 0/11 on third downs and asked you who that team was, how fast would it have taken you to say "Iowa"? Kirk Ferentz & Co. engineered another Hawkeye Devil Magic performance for the record books on Saturday afternoon, as the Iowa defense swallowed up Kentucky en route to an easy 21-0 victory in the Music City Bowl. When we say this was a performance for the record books... we're not really kidding. Kentucky punted a Music City Bowl-record 10 times (the most punts by any team in any bowl game since 2018) and Iowa... well, Iowa did this:

Iowa finished with 206 yards of offense -- and they needed 24 yards on the final, extremely meaningless drive of the game to top the 200-yard mark. In fact, they amassed 68 yards on their final two meaningless, run-the-clock-out drives of the game -- almost one-third of their total for the game. Iowa was sitting at roughly 140 yards halfway through the fourth quarter... and yet the outcome of this game never really felt in doubt. In fact, if you wanted to call every possession meaningless after Iowa went up 14-0 in the second quarter, you wouldn't get much argument from us. Iowa's 7-0 lead already felt pretty insurmountable with the way the Iowa defense was swarming all over Kentucky, but there was at least the possibility of a turnover or fluke big play managing to tie the game. At 14-0 that was pretty much off the table. The stars of the game were, as usual, the Iowa defense and special teams. Kentucky ran 21 more plays than Iowa -- but gained 21 fewer yards and averaged a miserable 2.7 yards per play. As noted in the preview, this was a Kentucky offense that wasn't particularly potent all season -- and then lost its starting quarterback, top two running backs, and several other skill position players in the lead-up to the Music City Bowl. Iowa's defense took full advantage of their inexperience, though, dialing up pressure to harass QB Destin Wade (16/30, 98 yards, 2 INT) and force him into mistakes. Iowa's front seven absolutely feasted -- they racked up nine TFL and three sacks, led by Deontae Craig, who was a monster off the edge with 3.5 TFL and a sack. Butkus Award-winner and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Jack Campbell made sure his final appearance as a Hawkeye was a memorable one, too, going off for a team-high 10 tackles, including two TFL and a sack. He was anywhere and everywhere Iowa needed him to be all game long. His presence in the middle of Iowa's defense will be sorely missed next season. Iowa's secondary made sure the front seven didn't get all the glory, though. Xavier Nwankpa, Cooper DeJean, and Sebastian Castro all had standout performances in the defensive backfield and turned this game into a rout in the second quarter. Nwankpa, making his first career start, got things started with a picture-perfect pick-six seconds early in the second quarter:

He finished the game with 8 tackles, an interception, and a pass break-up in what was instantly a star-making performance. Kaevon Merriweather was excellent for Iowa this season -- but the Hawkeyes didn't miss a beat with Nwankpa replacing him today. Cooper DeJean erased doubt in the game's status as a competitive fixture with a pick-six shortly before halftime:

