Iowa 29, Maryland 13: Four Downs

Johnson takes a carry against the Terrapins. (Photo by © Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

COLLEGE PARK -- Behind the effort of Jackson Stratton's first start and Kaleb Johnson's record-breaking performance, Iowa defeated Maryland, 29-13 for a critical road win and its seventh victory of the season. The Hawkeyes now sit at 7-4 (5-3) with only a regular season finale against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium looming. Not only did the Hawkeye offense get a consistent performance from Stratton and a dominant ground game, the defense put together its best road showing since the September win over Minnesota, a welcome relief after a series of road losses submarined the senior-heavy team's highest aspirations. Four Downs looks at the biggest takeaways from the game.

Advertisement

Jackson Stratton Leads the Way

Without its top three options at quarterback, Iowa was once again forced to lean on fourth-string QB, Stratton -- this time as their starter. The walk-on transfer did exactly what he needed to, finishing 10-14 through the air for 76 yards and not giving up a single turnover. He also only took one sack. No, Stratton didn't throw a touchdown pass or cover 100 yards through the air, but the former Colorado State signal-caller looked greatly improved in terms of confidence and ability to operate the offense.

Not to mention the game offensive coordinator Tim Lester called against the Terrapins. There was a clear emphasis on the run game -- which we'll get to momentarily -- but the pass plays he set up for Stratton were largely easy completions to the sideline that presumably grew the fourth-string QB's confidence as the game went along. At the same time, Stratton was able to put some heat on each pass, showcasing the arm talent that had Iowa coaches excited about adding the CSU transfer. With less than two minutes to go in the second quarter after Stratton established that he could make those throws, Lester showed enough belief in his quarterback to throw the ball deep. Though Stratton didn't connect with targets Jacob Gill or Jarriett Buie on those long balls, it forced Maryland to respect his arm, and therefore opened things up more in the run game for the Hawkeyes.

Kaleb Johnson Gets the Record

In what's been one of, if not the most dominant season's on the ground from a Hawkeye running back, Johnson officially captured the single-season rushing touchdown record in Iowa program history with 21 scores on the year. With 6:29 remaining in the second quarter, Johnson punched in score from two yards out to pass Shonn Greene's 16-year-old record of 20 touchdowns in one season.

On top of his single-season record, Johnson set a career-high in rushing attempts on the afternoon, taking 35 carries for 163 yards. His previous high of 25 came against Iowa State and Troy this season. Johnson wasn't alone in the ground game effort. Despite starting the game with a crucial fumble in Maryland territory, Kamari Moulton finished with a big day on the ground, taking 12 carries for 114 yards and what proved to be the game-sealing touchdown with 9:19 to go in the fourth quarter. On a handoff from Stratton up the middle, Moulton burst through the second and third levels and broke away from the defense for a 68-yard score. The run was the longest of his career thus far for the Hawkeyes. With Johnson and Moulton's big days, Iowa logged multiple 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since 2016, when LeShun Daniels rushed for 158 yards and Akrum Wadley added 105 in Iowa's dominant 40-10 win over Nebraska.

Between Johnson, Moulton and Jaz Patterson, the Iowa offense the Iowa backfield put together 268 yards and two scores on 58 carries.



Defense Does Enough

Facing the Big Ten's top pass defense in the country, the Hawkeyes held Maryland to just 128 yards passing through the air and snagged two interceptions. Without their best corner and sixth-year senior Jermari Harris, the Iowa defense held its own. Without Harris in the game, Deshaun Lee and TJ Hall were tasked with playing the majority of the snaps at corner. Though Tai Helton finished with six catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns, the future NFL wideout had to work hard for his targets and found little success getting easy yards in the open field. On a deep ball from backup Maryland QB MJ Morris with just under eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Hall laid out and made a spectacular snag for his first career interception. Hall's pick was held up under video review as well.

The Iowa pass rush showed up in a big way on Saturday afternoon as well, as Ethan Hurkett and Max Llewellyn put together three sacks and harassed both Morris and Terps starter Billy Edwards Jr. from the start of the contest. The Iowa defense finished with seven tackles-for-loss as well. Captain and All-American linebacker Jay Higgins, who sustained a leg injury against UCLA, led the tackling effort for the Hawkeyes, finishing with eight. He also snagged the final turnover of the day for the Iowa defense, grabbing a pick off a Llewellyn pressure with 5:14 left in the contest. A poetic ending for the sixth-year senior linebacker, who decided to finish out the season despite an injury and an NFL future ahead.



Drew Stevens Masterclass

Without junior kicker Drew Stevens, Iowa's path to victory at College Park likely would have been much rockier. The native of North Augusta, South Carolina put together one of the best games of his career. With field goals of 26, 27, 49, 50 and 54 yards, Stevens finished the game five-for-five, tying a school record for single-game field goals by an Iowa kicker. The 54-yard boot tied a career long for Stevens, who added two PATs for 17 points scored on the day.