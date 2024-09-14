Iowa 38, Troy 21: Defensive Line Proves Depth

Brian Allen celebrates after his sack on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

IOWA CITY -- Going into the season, Iowa's defensive line depth was a concern. The group added two new starters in Aaron Graves and Ethan Hurkett plus two new, less-experienced faces in Brian Allen and Max Llewellyn to the second unit. Each would be stepping into integral roles up front, and there were some questions looming around Kelvin Bell's position group to start 2024. Those questions have been answered. In Saturday's 38-21 victory over Troy, the Hawkeye DL combined for 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles. And they only allowed 24 yards on the ground.

Two sacks and the two forced fumbles were courtesy of Hurkett. "Oh, Ethan Hurkett is a dog," Allen said after the game. "I don't know if you all really saw what he did today, but he was really cooking. Two strip-sacks is insane. That's what you go to bed the night before and dream about doing. He woke up and chose violence today." Though he may not have exactly put it that way, Hurkett enjoyed the performance he put together on Saturday. "I think it comes down to the coaches putting me in some good positions," he said. "The rest of our D-Line got some good pressure to allow me to come around the edge like that. [Sacks] are the best part of the game. It was a lot of fun, no doubt." Ferentz is happy with how Hurkett's career has come together after he joined the program out of Cedar Rapids Xavier. "The day he walked into our building, he just worked hard," Ferentz said. "He's a really focused, intelligent guy. Man, he works hard. Great work ethic. He's kind of like Joe Evans that he keeps coming at you. ... There's a lot to be said for going hard and being tough-minded. It's good to see him enjoying some benefits out there."

Hurkett isn't the only one of the defensive line group who has begun to see the fruits of their labor to start the 2024 season. Allen, who has shown flashes in his career at Iowa, has grown significantly in his maturity, buy-in and production this year. He contributed two major tackles for loss and a sack in the win. "I feel like it's been a long build-up, but I'm glad I'm finally here," he said. "I'm glad I'm finally making the plays I want to make. Now, it's just time to continue to keep working, making those plays and contributing to helping the team win." He's willing to do whatever he needs to in order to get Iowa to victory. "Wherever they need me, I'll be there," Allen smiled. "Whatever I can do to affect the quarterback with my rush, or pushing the pocket. Whatever I've got to do, that's what I'm going to do. No complaints about it."

Llewellyn is in the same boat, and Allen was more than happy to heap praise on his fellow pass-rusher after the game. "Max, that's another dog right there," he said. "He and I are both coming off the sideline and we especially want our shot at the quarterback. Every chance we get to celebrate each other is amazing."