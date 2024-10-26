Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Four Downs

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Iowa entered Saturday's game with Northwestern needing a strong rebound performance after last week's wipeout against Michigan State. After a few early hiccups, Iowa found its rhythm and dominated the Wildcats to the tune of a 40-14 victory. Four Downs looks at the key storylines from Iowa's blowout win.

First Down: Brendan Sullivan Becomes QB1

Finally. The Brendan Sullivan era at Iowa has finally gotten underway as the Northwestern transfer took over at QB in the second quarter and eventually led Iowa to 37 unanswered points and a 40-14 win. Cade McNamara got the start and went 7-for-13 for 73 yards, including a 42-yard completion to Seth Anderson (Iowa's longest pass play of the season). Several of McNamara's throws looked shaky; the ones that were caught required impressive individual efforts by the receiver and the ones that weren't caught often missed badly. He had several poor throws on Iowa's first scoring drive as the offense stalled out and needed a 24-yard Drew Stevens field goal to get on the board. His decision-making also looked poor at times, particularly in the abysmal throw that was intercepted and returned 85 yards by Theran Johnson in the second quarter.

Sullivan entered the game after that interception, but that change did not pay immediate dividends. The offense gained 23 yards on Sullivan's first three drives and Iowa went three-and-out and punted on all three drives. Things finally clicked for Sullivan on a drive that began with 1:22 to go until halftime. Completions to Dayton Howard (8 yards) and Zach Ortwerth (6 yards) and a few scrambles for Sullivan that went for a combined 12 yards got the offense moving. Then on 3rd-and-1 from the Northwestern 26, Kaleb Johnson put together a highlight-reel touchdown run that will be replayed for the rest of this season (and beyond):

The third quarter was when things really fell into place for Sullivan and the Iowa offense. Iowa gained 167 yards in that quarter and averaged 10.4 yards per play while outscoring Northwestern 28-0 (21-0 from the offense). The running game was the big factor -- 11 carries for 104 yards -- but Sullivan was effective as a passer as well, finishing 4-of-5 for 63 yards. He used his legs effectively too, scoring a 6-yard touchdown off a zone-read action on Iowa's opening drive of the third quarter and picking up a key fourth down on a run on 4th-and-1 later in the quarter. Sullivan's overall numbers aren't stunning -- 9-of-14 for 79 yards passing and 41 rushing yards and a score on eight carries -- but they were enough to open things up for the rest of the offense. With McNamara in the game, Northwestern flooded the box and smothered Johnson, daring McNamara to throw the ball to beat them. Sullivan's mobility adds another weapon for defenses to account for and creates more space for Johnson and Iowa's other running backs.

Second Down: Kaleb Johnson is Still Him

There isn't much new to say about Kaleb Johnson at this point, but his remarkable 2024 season keeps rolling on. After a very quiet start -- Johnson had a net of two yards after his first five carries -- he finally looked like Kaleb Johnson again on the final drive before halftime. On 3rd-and-1, Johnson got the ball and exploded through the line and danced through and around several Northwestern defenders on his way into the end zone. It was a simply breathtaking run.

Johnson kept the pedal down in the third quarter as well. He had six carries for 79 yards in that quarter, with his last two carries both going for 25+ yard touchdowns. The first:

And the second:

Johnson finished with 14 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns. It's the sixth time in eight games that he's had at least two rushing touchdowns and the third time that he's had a trio of touchdowns (he also ran for three against Minnesota). He has 16 touchdowns for the season now, just four behind Shonn Greene's program record of 20. It's been The Kaleb Johnson Show for Iowa on offense all season and the change to Brendan Sullivan at quarterback seems likely to only create even more opportunities for Johnson to run over, through, and around opposing defenses.

Third Down: The Defensive Get-Right Game

Northwestern scored 14 points on Saturday; none of those points came with the Iowa defense on the field. The Wildcats scored on an 85-yard pick-six in the second quarter and a 72-yard punt return score in the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of reach. The Wildcats had 14 drives in the game; eight of those drives ended in punts, including seven three-and-out possessions. The Iowa defense also forced three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble recovery), recorded a safety, and managed to force a missed 50-yard field goal try on one of Northwestern's best offensive drives of the game. Northwestern went for 43 yards on that game-opening drive, which included several successful chunk plays that went for 10+ yards. While visions of last week's defensive meltdown against Michigan State began popping up, the Iowa defense settled down -- the Wildcats had just 62 yards on their next 10 drives. For the game, Northwestern finished with 163 yards and gained just 3.2 yards per play. The scoreboard didn't record a shutout, but this was another dominant performance for the Iowa defense overall.

Jay Higgins led Iowa with eight tackles and recorded an interception (his third of the season) in Iowa's avalanche of a third quarter. Nick Jackson had six tackles and recorded the pass deflection that led to Higgins' interception. Iowa didn't record a lot of official pass-rush stats -- just two total sacks and two quarterback hurries -- but the defense did a good job of making whichever quarterback was playing (the Wildcats used both Jack Lausch and Ryan Hilinski) was uncomfortable in the pocket. Much stiffer tests than the Northwestern offense await, but Saturday's performance was a much-needed course correction for Iowa's defense after the struggles they endured a week ago.

Fourth Down: Special Teams Make a Difference