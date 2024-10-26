Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Sullivan Leads Surge Past Former Team

Sullivan runs the ball against Northwestern. (Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

IOWA CITY -- Iowa defeated Northwestern on Saturday evening, 40-14, and fans finally got their wish: backup and former Wildcat Brendan Sullivan played the majority of snaps under center. Though the Davison, Michigan native didn't set the world on fire, going 9-of-14 for 79 yards through the air and taking eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, he did what he needed to in order to lead the Hawkeyes to victory over his former team. "He commanded the game," Kirk Ferentz said postgame. "No matter what your style is as a quarterback, you have to do that. It was a really good outing, and I think we got into a little flow in the second half that was encouraging. ... I was really happy with the way he stepped in. I thought he played with great poise." Sullivan didn't start the game, though Ferentz said the plan was to rotate him with incumbent starter Cade McNamara. He added that McNamara "was shook up" after the hit that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty late in the first quarter; after that Ferentz made the move to put Sullivan in the remainder of the contest. "We had already made the decision," Ferentz said. "It just worked out that way. Brendan did a really nice job."

Possibly the number one factor that changed the dynamic of the game was Sullivan's mobility at QB. "[His mobility] is a clear contrast [from Cade]," Ferentz said. "That's one of Brendan's strengths -- he's a really good athlete." Kaleb Johnson, who finished with 14 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns, agreed that Sullivan's mobility made it easier for the offense -- and himself -- to get going. "He opened it up, because they can't just key me, they've got to key him, too," Johnson said. "They know he can run the ball. They widened out, and things opened up for me." Sullivan, though not completely satisfied, recognized his ability to carry the rock changed the dynamic of the game. "Like everybody else, there's a lot to improve on," he said. "Whether that's passing, running or decision making. I think it adds another element, being able to run the ball." At the very least, he was satisfied enough to talk a little bit of smack to his former teammates during the game. "He was obviously super amped up for this game," left tackle Mason Richman said. "I grabbed him after a couple touchdowns. He was turning and chirping at them. I said 'Just go and celebrate with us! We don't need to give them 15 yards!'"

It hasn't been an easy journey for Sullivan, who started on and off for three years at Northwestern, arrived in Iowa City in June and shared snaps with McNamara before earning more time on the field Saturday. "It's just a trust in myself and my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," he said after the game. "You don't have a guarantee to play anywhere you go. Iowa just gave me an opportunity to compete, and I jumped at it." "He was really playing catch-up not being here this spring," Ferentz said. "There's a lot to learn, a lot of words, all those kinds of things. He's worked hard at that." Sharing those prior snaps and seeing time in goal-line situations proved to be a positive for Sullivan as he received more playing time and was able to get snaps outside of red zone situations. "It definitely helped a ton," he said. "It's definitely a different atmosphere here, we're playing in front of a few more fans in Kinnick. It helped me get comfortable."

Facing his former team made the day even more special for Sullivan. "It was weird all week watching film and knowing exactly who these guys are," he said. "It's almost like a flashback to high school when you know exactly who you're playing against. But nothing but tremendous respect for those guys across from us. It was pretty cool and an honor to share the field with them." He shook a few hands and connected with a few of those former teammates after the game, too. "It was awesome," he said. "That was a testament to the kind of guys they recruit over there -- just great people and friends I'll have for a lifetime. I love those guys." He even got to say hello to Pat Fitzgerald, the former head coach at Northwestern who recruited Sullivan to be a Wildcat. Fitzgerald was in town on a visit with his son Ryan, who is committed to walk-on as a quarterback with the Hawkeyes in the class of 2025. "It was surreal," Sullivan said. "He's the guy that believed in me out of high school and recruited me. I have nothing but respect for him and his family. He's done nothing but amazing things for me."