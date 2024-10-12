Iowa 40, Washington 16: Kaleb Johnson Does it Again

Kaleb Johnson was uber productive once again this season. (Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

IOWA CITY -- Kaleb Johnson did it again. For the fifth time in six games this season, the Hamilton, Ohio native surpassed 100 yards and scored multiple touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 40-16 win over Washington on Saturday. All together, Johnson took 21 carries for 166 yards and two TDs with three catches for 22 yards and a score. "It's his consistency right now," Kirk Ferentz said post game. "Not only what you see on game film, but the way he prepares and practices, he's doing a really good job. It's just maturity and having a better grip on where to be looking and what to be focused on."

Along with scores from six and eight yards out on the ground, Johnson hauled in an 18-yard reception for a touchdown. The receiving TD was the first of his career, and the first touchdown pass for Cade McNamara against Power 4 team since transferred to Iowa in January of 2023. Johnson added six rushes of nine or more yards, including a 53-yard scamper just before halftime to set up a Drew Stevens field goal that extended Iowa's lead to 20-10 at the break. As was noted at the start of the season, Johnson's physicality has reached another level after two years in Iowa City -- but patience is another piece that's been integral to his breakout season. "He's being patient and running tough," Ferentz added. "That's a big part, too. He's starting to learn what he has, and that's a good thing for everybody." "I was watching Le'Veon Bell's film from the NFL, and he's just so patient," Johnson said. "I said to myself 'I've got to stop rushing stuff and just let it happen, let it open up for me.' That's what I'm going to continue doing -- running hard. When it opens, just run hard."

Running hard to the tune of 118 carries for 937 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and 13 total touchdowns. Just six games into the season, Johnson has nearly cleared his preseason goals. "My goal was to get over 1,200 yards and 12 TDs," he smiled. "So, I guess I'm already there, shoot. ... I don't know if I'll [adjust my goals]. Whatever happens, happens." As Johnson often does, he credited the offensive line with his performance post game. "I give praise to my O-line, man," he said after the victory. "None of this would be possible without them. They scored touchdowns, I didn't. I'll just go back to staying focused and keeping my mind straight." Johnson has told his offensive linemen that he plans to buy them dinner for their contribution to his uber-productive start to the year, but it hasn't happened quite yet. "It's going to happen for sure," Johnson laughed. "They deserve it. I'm going to make it happen for them. They're getting a better meal the longer the season goes. I love them guys, man."

Fourth-year starter at left tackle, Mason Richman was happy to give some of the credit to Johnson, too. "Kaleb's doing a great job," Richman said. "He had great patience. Washington plays a little different than the team's we've played in the past. After the first drive, I think we got it figured out -- the blocking schemes. But yeah, Kaleb did a great job." McNamara gave Johnson credit for the lone touchdown he didn't score for the Hawkeyes today, too -- a 33-yard play-action pass to redshirt-freshman Dayton Howard early in the fourth quarter. "The biggest impact he had was [on plays like] the Dayton touchdown," Iowa's starting gunslinger said. "When we're able to establish the run, it really sets up the play pass nice. We were able to suck the linebackers in and I was able to find Dayton over the middle. All he had to do was catch it, and I had to locate the ball. There was no one else after that."