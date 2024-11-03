Iowa 42, Wisconsin 10: No Denying Brendan Sullivan as QB1

(Photo by AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY — If last week's game was new QB1 Brendan Sullivan making a statement, Iowa's 42-10 win over visiting Wisconsin on Saturday night was an undeniable exclamation point. In his first start as a Hawkeye, Sullivan threw for 93 yards on 7-of-10 passing and rushed for 58 yards and a score in the win — hardly dominant numbers in and of themselves, but exactly what Iowa needed to unlock Kaleb Johnson and the power run game. The Hawkeyes rushed for 329 yards and five touchdowns in the win, both season highs for the resurgent ground attack. Those stats includes "only" 132 yards and three scores for Johnson as he tied Iowa's single-season touchdown record with three more trips to the end zone Saturday. READ MORE: Hawkeyes Punish the Badgers on the Ground Johnson credited Sullivan's athleticism for adding another dimension to the Hawkeye offense. "Brendan has the ability to run the ball, and is a threat all around," said Johnson.

Sullivan's lone touchdown throw of the game was especially meaningful for him, an easy 12-yard pitch-and-catch to fellow Northwestern transfer, WR Jacob Gill. The third-quarter touchdown was the first the two had connected on — not just as Hawkeyes, but during their collegiate careers. "That's something that we've prayed about and talked about since we got to Northwestern," said Sullivan. "Being able to do that with him, a guy that I've lived with since I got to college, that was really special."

After the game, head coach Kirk Ferentz praised his signal-caller's preparation for his first start as a Hawkeye. "I thought he played well," said Ferentz. "Was in a hurry a couple times. Maybe if he slowed down some things would have been a little better for him. That's lack of playing time, lack of being out there. He practiced well all week long. I thought he did a really nice job. I'm pleased for him." If there were any seams in the transition from the injured (and, well, struggling) Cade McNamara to Sullivan in the leadership role of QB1, it was hardly apparent to his teammates. "[Sullivan] has always been that type of guy," said Gill. "Maybe a little bit behind-the-scenes when Cade was in there, but he's transitioned well. He's always been a natural leader, so it's been easy."

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Sullivan made several plays Saturday night that simply haven't been available for Iowa QBs going back to C.J. Beathard, if not further. "The obvious dimension right now is his running ability," said Ferentz. "That came in handy tonight. It affects the defense a little bit and it helps the running game, certainly if they have to respect a little bit more." "He's an incredible athlete," said Gill. "Coach Lester's offense does a good enough job opening up the defense as it is, but adding that extra running ability that Brendan brings just makes us a lot more explosive." Perhaps no Sullivan play stood out more on Saturday night than an oh-no-oh-yes juke he gave to Wisconsin LB John Pius, leading to a 19-yard gain and a first down on Iowa's first drive of the second half, a decisive 10-play march down the field: