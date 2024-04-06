CLEVELAND — Basketball, as it turns out, is still a team sport. For most of Iowa's 71-69 comeback victory over UConn, Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke shouldered the scoring load. Stuelke had a game-high 23 points, including 11 in the third quarter to help Iowa erase UConn's six-point halftime lead. Clark struggled for much of the game against Nika Muhl's blanket defensive coverage, but exploded for seven quick points in the first 2:05 of the fourth quarter to help Iowa build a 60-55 lead after trailing for most of the game. Iowa would build the lead as large as nine in the final frame before UConn made one last charge, casting the game back into doubt in the final few minutes. As the game tightened late, though, it was Kate Martin, Sydney Affolter, and Gabbie Marshall who stepped up and made a series of crucial plays that tipped the outcome in Iowa's favor. To win a close game late in the Final Four, you need a great team. Against UConn, Iowa showed how valuable every player on the floor can be in winning time.

Gabbie's Defense

Advertisement

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) in the third quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

When UConn got the ball back with ten seconds left, trailing by a mere point, Iowa fans had to sit through a timeout, dreading the notion of Paige Bueckers hitting a dagger jumper to break Iowa's heart — and end Clark's career in one final cruel twist of the knife. In the huddle on the court, though, Iowa's players and coaches were focused on making sure that nightmare never happened. "We talked about if you can foul, we had some fouls to give," associate head coach Jan Jensen said. "But there's an art to that." Next, the coaches remind their players what the out-of-bounds plays could look like, and how to account for Edwards and UConn's off-ball perimeter weapons. But there was no question on who the Huskies' number-one option was. "I knew, and everybody knew, that the ball was going to try to go to Paige," Marshall said.



Paige Bueckers is one of the best players in college basketball. She's especially well known for hitting clutch shots in big moments. For the duration of the game, Marshall had done an admirable job defending the irrepressible Bueckers. Yes, Bueckers had scored 17 points, but on 7-17 (41%) shooting — well below her 53% season average. "She just uses her screens so well," Marshall said. "She can score at all three levels." Marshall expected UConn to throw screens at her to try to give Bueckers the space she needed to shoot: "They were going to set a bunch of screens for her," said Marshall. "But I didn't know what type of screens they were going to set." Whatever came, Marshall was ready for it. "My mentality was that I'm going to stay on her hip no matter what. She's not getting the ball."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyBjYWxsZWQgYSBtb3Zpbmcgc2NyZWVuIG9uIEFhbGl5 YWggRWR3YXJkcy48YnI+PGJyPklvd2EgaGFzIGRlZmVhdGVkIFVDb25uIDcx LTY5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbEc1Zzg2eWEzUSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xHNWc4NnlhM1E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVUNvbm4gb24g U05ZIChAU05ZVUNvbm4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v U05ZVUNvbm4vc3RhdHVzLzE3NzY0NTI5MDUwODE0NjcxMDY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

At speed from a far camera shot, it's hard to tell exactly what happens on the fateful screen set by Aaliyah Edwards. Slowed down, though, a few things become apparent, and virtually none of them work in UConn's favor.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCB0byByZXBsYXkgaXQgaW4gc2xvdyBtb3Rpb24gb24gdGhh dCBtb3Zpbmcgc2NyZWVuIHRvIHNlZSBhdCB0aGlzIGFuZ2xl4oCmIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zOHRObkVQeDlxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v Mzh0Tm5FUHg5cTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmJ54oCZcyBTdGFuIEFjY291 bnQgKEBzaHVfYjB4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3No dV9iMHgvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzY0NTgwMjM1MTY0OTE5Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

First, Bueckers doesn't use the screen very well. Ideally, the offensive player runs her defender into the screen by running as closer to the screener as possible. In this case, Bueckers goes around the screen, forcing Edwards several feet closer to the three-point line to actually impede the trailing Marshall. Second, Marshall is in excellent position. As the play begins, Marshall has to respect Bueckers at the top of the arc. UConn could've been setting up a shot for Bueckers there, and Marshall has to get to it. Once Marshall realizes another screen is coming, she plays it perfectly, sticking close enough with Bueckers that she wouldn't be open unless a moving screen occurred. Marshall summed it up well: "If I'm on her hip, you can't move into the player defending. That is a moving screen. I was happy that it was called." Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin agreed:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Z4oCZYWxsISBUaGF0IGNhbGwgZ2V0cyBjYWxsZWQgQUxMIFRIRSBU SU1FIHdpdGggdGhhdCBQaXN0b2wgYWN0aW9uISBBbGwgdGhlIHRpbWUhIFNo ZSBtb3ZlZCB0byBzZXQgdGhlIHJlc2NyZWVuLiBJIHRoaW5rIEdlbm8gc2Ny ZWFtZWQgdGhlIHdheSBoZSBkaWQgYmVjYXVzZSBoZSB3aXNoIGhlIGNvdWxk IGhhdmUgdGhhdCBwbGF5IGJhY2suIExhd2QgSeKAmXZlIGJlZW4gdGhlcmUh IFRvdWdoIHdheSB0byBnbyBvdXQuIE9uZSBoZWxsIG9mIGEgam9iIGJ5IHRo ZSBIdXNraWVzITwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvYWNoIFlvIChAWW9sZXR0TWNDdWlu KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lvbGV0dE1jQ3Vpbi9z dGF0dXMvMTc3NjQ1MzM4MzY1NTc3MjMxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Affolter's Rebound

Edwards' offensive foul didn't end the game. Instead, UConn began to foul. With three seconds left, Clark went to the line with a chance to hit two free throws and give Iowa a three-point lead. The situation was indeed tenuous; If Clark missed one of her free throws, UConn could not only rebound the ball down by two, the Huskies could also call their last remaining timeout to advance possession to midcourt. Three seconds would be plenty of time for UConn to pull off a miracle, as Clark herself has proven; last year at home against Indiana, Iowa's all-everything guard only needed 1.5 seconds to get her buzzer-beater up.

Still, this was Caitlin Clark: An 86% free throw shooter and one of the most clutch players in college basketball. Most fans in the sold-out Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse could expect her to hit both free throws to put the game on ice. When you're a rebounder, you can't focus on what most people expect. "Anytime you're at the free throw line, you have to expect that your teammate might miss it," Affolter said. "Even if it's Caitlin."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TeWQgQWZmb2x0ZXIgd2l0aCB0aGUgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIHJlYm91bmQg b2YgaGVyIExJRkUuPGJyPjxicj5Jb3dhIHdpbGwgZXNjYXBlIGFuZCBhZHZh bmNlIHRvIHRoZSBuYXRpb25hbCBjaGFtcGlvbnNoaXAhPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QWRhbSBKYWNvYmkgKEBhZGFtX2phY29iaSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtX2phY29iaS9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NjQ1MjU2ODU3MjQw ODE4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Lo and behold, Clark's second free throw was long and hit hard off back iron. The ball bounced back towards the lane, and Stuelke could only get enough of a hand on the ball to tip it — straight to her teammate, as it turns out. "I was crashing pretty hard whether she was going to make it or not," Affolter said. "I'm just glad to secure that at the end." Affolter ripped the ball down, then held it tight. Bueckers came in to tie her up, but the possession arrow pointed towards Iowa, the ball on the Hawkeyes' side of the court, with a mere 1.1 seconds left on the clock. For the second consecutive year, a clutch offensive rebound had effectively secured Iowa a victory in the Final Four.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TeWQgQWZmb2x0ZXIgZ290IGEgdGV4dCBmcm9tIE1jS2VubmEgV2Fy bm9jayByaWdodCBhZnRlciB0aGUgZ2FtZS48YnI+PGJyPkxhc3QgeWVhciwg V2Fybm9jayYjMzk7cyBiaWcgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIHJlYm91bmQgb2ZmIGEgQ2xh cmsgbWlzcyBzZWFsZWQgdGhlIEZpbmFsIEZvdXIgd2luIHZzLiBTb3V0aCBD YXJvbGluYS48YnI+PGJyPlRoaXMgeWVhciwgaXQgd2FzIEFmZm9sdGVyJiMz OTtzIE8tYm9hcmQgdGhhdCBzZWFsZWQgdGhlIHdpbiBvdmVyIFVDb25uLjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IENoYWQgTGVpc3Rpa2938J+GkSAoQENoYWRMZWlzdGlrb3cp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZExlaXN0aWtvdy9z dGF0dXMvMTc3NjQ2NDY2MDgxMzc4NzM1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kate's Drives

Iowa might not have kept its lead into the final seconds if it weren't for Kate Martin. With 5:42 to play, Iowa's lead was up to 66-57 before UConn went on a quick run, paring that lead back to four; for Hawkeye fans, the 4:11 left on the clock must have felt like it was running in slow-motion. With UConn's defense keying on Stuelke and Clark, Iowa needed another option. Enter the captain:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYXRlIE1hcnRpbiBpcyBnb2luZyB0byBiZSBzaG93aW5nIHRoaXMg Y2xpcCB0byBNY0RvbmFsZCYjMzk7cyBBbGwtQW1lcmljYW5zIG9uZSBkYXkg d2hlbiBzaGUmIzM5O3Mga2lsbGluZyBpdCBhcyBhIGNvbGxlZ2UgaGVhZCBj b2FjaC4gQWJzb2x1dGUgbmFpbHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9n SExnUTdvOEhQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ0hMZ1E3bzhIUDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSaWNreSBPJiMzOTtEb25uZWxsIChAU0JOX1JpY2t5KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NCTl9SaWNreS9zdGF0dXMvMTc3 NjQ1MDYzNTUyNjk4MzczOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA2 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Thanks to Caitlin Clark's prodigious talents at generating both three-pointers and open looks at the rim (either her own or assisting her teammates), Iowa isn't a team that shoots a lot of mid-range jumpers. Still, the mid-range shot is a necessary part of any great player's bag against great defenses who can protect their rim. "I work on those every single day," Martin said of her spinning mid-range jumpers. Her diligence paid off, as her stepback with 2:57 left helped quell UConn's run. Martin wasn't done, either:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYXRlIE1hcnRpbiBmaWx0aHkgc3BpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vQk9DWjQyYXRvbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JPQ1o0MmF0b208 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxleCDwn5GLIChARHViczQwOCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWJzNDA4L3N0YXR1cy8xNzc2NDUwMjc5 NDA1NDk4Nzg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDYsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"I saw open lanes to the basket," Martin said of her late drives. "I wasn't really getting to the rim too much, but I was creating separation in my mid-range game and I knocked down the shots." Martin's first half on offense mirrored the Hawkeyes' futility, shooting just 1-5 from the floor with three turnovers. The six-year veteran knew Iowa would need her, though, and when that time came, Martin came through with some of the biggest shots of her life.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rYXRlX21hcnRp bjIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrYXRlX21hcnRpbjIyPC9hPiBo aXR0aW5nIGEgc3RlcGJhY2sgb3ZlciBQYWlnZSBCdWVja2VycyBpbiB0aGUg NHRoIHF1YXJ0ZXIuIDxicj48YnI+8J+TuDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYWRpc29uY3Bob3RvczI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QG1hZGlzb25jcGhvdG9zMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3M4S3FSRmw3VFciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zOEtxUkZsN1RXPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFkYW0gSmFjb2JpIChAYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzY1 MDUxNjg1MTI1OTgyMzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNiwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Caitlin Clark Puts the Game Away

Even after Marshall's tight defense earned the charge and Affolter grabbed the crucial rebound, the game still wasn't decided. Iowa had 1.1 seconds to kill, and only the two-point lead. If Iowa got a five-second call, UConn might still get one last shot at the tie (or win). Clark found an ingenious way to take that scenario off the table:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIGp1c3QgYm91bmNlZCB0aGUgYmFsbCBvZmYg b2YgUGFpZ2UgQnVlY2tlcnMgYmFjayB0byBoZWxwIHJ1biB0aGUgY2xvY2sg b3V0IPCfp6AgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZMcDA3bWtMdkQiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92THAwN21rTHZEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5bGVy IERlTHVjYSAoQFR5bGVyRGVMdWNhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVyRGVMdWNhL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc2NDUyODM3ODUwOTg0NDYy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=