Iowa followed up a thrilling comeback win over #15 Indiana at home on Thursday night with an impressive road win over a red-hot Rutgers team, 76-65. The Hawkeyes led the Scarlet Knights wire-to-wire, the first time Rutgers has trailed the entire time in a home game in five years. In a welcome change from recent games (when Iowa started slow and found themselves in huge early deficits), Iowa started fast today -- and never looked back.

Iowa led 8-0 before Rutgers got their first points of the game. After Rutgers scored five points to get on the board and eat into Iowa's lead, the Hawkeyes responded with an 11-4 run to get the lead to 10 points at 19-9. The lead stayed around 8-12 points in favor of Iowa for much of the remainder of the first half, until a brief Rutgers run cut the lead to four points, 34-30, with just under four minutes to go in the half. Worse, Kris Murray had just picked up his second foul and was headed to the bench. It looked like Iowa's control of the game was slipping away -- so, naturally, they went on an 8-0 run to end the half and went into halftime up 42-30.

To put into context how remarkable that was:

* Iowa scored 46 points in the entire GAME at Rutgers last season; they scored 42 points in the first HALF this year.

* Only three opponents had scored more than 50 points against Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena this season.

* Rutgers entered today allowing just 55 points per game to opponents.

Iowa built that first half lead with strong shooting (51.6% from the floor), including going 5/13 (38%) from behind the three-point arc. They also limited turnovers reasonably well (just 7, or 19% of their possessions) and kept Rutgers off the glass fairly well. Iowa's defense, based around a 2-3 zone setup, caused problems for Rutgers as well -- they ended up settling for a lot of jump shots (which they mostly missed). Rutgers was also uncharacteristically bad at finishing around the rim (we can sympathize after Iowa's games against Nebraska and Penn State a week ago) and Iowa was able to take advantage.

Iowa started strong in the second half as well, using a 12-6 run to open up an 18-point lead on Rutgers just five minutes into the half. Unfortunately, Iowa's offense went in the deep freeze for a while at that point -- Rutgers outscored Iowa 14-1 over the next 6:30 of game time as Iowa stopped making shots and started turning the ball over frequently against a Rutgers defense that ramped up the pressure (and benefited from a very let-them-play attitude from the officials). After Rutgers cut Iowa's lead to five points with just under nine minutes remaining, all the momentum seemed to be in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

And then Payton Sandfort took over. Sandfort scored Iowa's next 11 points on 4/4 shooting (3/3 from deep) over the next four minutes, helping Iowa not just maintain its lead, but grow it (to 66-55 with five minutes to play). Iowa fans have waited a while to see this version of Sandfort show up in an Iowa game and it was a joy see him firing away and draining shots all over the court in this game. Despite his horrific shooting slump earlier this season, Sandfort is a good shooter and it was great to see that come through in a game, especially one in which Iowa badly needed scoring from someone other than Kris Murray or Filip Rebraca.

A Connor McCaffery three-pointer gave Iowa a 69-57 lead with four minutes to play. Rutgers had another run in them and cut Iowa's lead to six with a minute remaining, but Iowa went 5/7 at the free throw line down the stretch, including 3/4 from Sandfort to ice the victory.