Just call this the Tony Perkins Game. Thanks to a massive second-half effort from Perkins, Iowa ended a five-game losing streak to Illinois and completed a sweep of its three-game homestand with a thrilling 81-79 victory over Illinois that was as back-and-forth and thrilling as everyone hoped it might be. The win improved Iowa to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in Big Ten play, pulling them into a tie with Illinois for third-place in the Big Ten standings at the moment. This team is really clicking at the moment.

Illinois opened the game with a 7-3 run, but this was not a game where either team was able to get much separation. Whenever Iowa answered Illinois with a few buckets, the Illini were able to respond with mini-runs of their own. The end of the first half definitely tilted in favor of Illinois, though; after Iowa opened up a five-point lead at 27-22 with 7:27 to play in the half, Illinois went on a 14-2 run over the next six minutes of game time to open up a 35-29 lead. Iowa couldn't get stops, couldn't make shots, and couldn't grab rebounds. Nothing was working.

Things worked back in the Hawkeyes' favor in the final 80 seconds of the half, though -- Filip Rebraca ended Iowa's scoring drought with a bucket (plus an and-1) off a turnover and Kris Murray drained a 3-pointer as the first half ended. That helped Iowa cut the Illinois lead to just 36-35 heading into halftime.

The second half started on the same note, with Iowa using a quick 4-0 run to get a 39-36 lead less than a minute into the new half. Illinois responded with an 11-0 run as Iowa once again struggled to make shots or get stops.

That's when Tony Perkins started to take over the game. Iowa still wasn't able to convert field goals, but Perkins found an alternate path to scoring points: the free throw line. He drew shooting fouls on three consecutive possessions and drained all six free throws. The Iowa press forced a turnover that Kris Murray turned into a layup that cut the Illini lead to 49-47. Iowa was all the way back in the game.

The lid also (briefly) came off the Iowa bucket at that point, as Iowa followed Murray's make with back-to-back made shots from Perkins and Rebraca. After a few more empty possessions (turnover, missed shot, more Illinois offensive rebounds), Iowa was again down seven points, 62-55. Free throws to the rescue again, with a pair by Perkins followed by a pair from Murray. A quick Payton Sandfort 3-pointer after an Illini turnover tied the game.

After trading buckets for a few more minutes, Iowa finally took its first lead of the game since early in the second half with a pair of Perkins free throws with 6:25 to go. Iowa didn't trail the rest of the game (though Illinois did manage to tie the game three times). There was no separation to be had between these teams, but Iowa was able to keep making shots -- or free throws. After Perkins hit a jumper in the lane to give Iowa a 76-73 lead with 2:58 to go, Illinois' Matthew Mayer responded with a quick three-pointer to tie the game again.

Punch, counter-punch.

The key possession for Iowa came with under two minutes to play. After a Rebraca shot got blocked at the rim, Kris Murray hauled in the offensive rebound. The ball found its way to Payton Sandfort -- who made one of the biggest shots of his career to give Iowa a 79-76 lead with under 90 seconds to play. Sandfort made another big play a few moments later, blocking a shot by Terrence Shannon, Jr. to preserve Iowa's lead with 29 seconds left. Kris Murray made one of two free throws after that to give Iowa a four-point lead with the shot clock off.

Illinois made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 80-78, but after a few timeouts and some clock-draining possessions on inbounds plays, Perkins went to the free throw line again -- and made one of two free throws. Iowa opted not to foul up three with 10 seconds to go, with Jayden Epps missing a three-point try to tie the game.

Coleman Hawkins got the rebound with just over a second remaining; down three, he had to make the first free throw, intentionally miss the second free throw, and hope Illinois could get the rebound and put-back in under two seconds. He made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second... but Connor McCaffery hauled in the rebound, clinching the victory.