Iowa 83, Nebraska 68: The Show Goes On

(Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

LINCOLN -- The Iowa men (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) traveled west to Lincoln on Sunday and defeated Nebraska (17-13, 7-13 Big Ten), 83-68 to earn themselves a spot in the 15-team Big Ten Tournament this week. Between the scoring of efforts of Payton and Pryce Sandfort, and big contributions from Josh Dix and the rest of the supporting cast, Iowa's 2024-25 season will live to see another day. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Advertisement

The Sandfort Bros Aren't Done

The Sandfort brothers knew exactly what was on the line going into Sunday's game. Their motivations were clearly in line, as they get to play at least one more game together before Payton moves on to the professional ranks. Between Payton's 22 points and Pryce's 16, the pair combined for 38 of Iowa's 83 points. "He's special, man," Payton said after the win. "I love him, and getting the chance to go out there and just keep fighting with him every day is special. I'm so proud of him for sticking with it. It's not easy. And it could have been over today, but we get more practices, more time to play together. So, we're gonna enjoy it and see where it takes us." "That was really exciting," Pryce added. "We really wanted this one, the Michigan State game -- we thought we should have had that one, and that one hurt to let slip away. So I knew we needed this one to get in, and we gave it all we had."

The team seemingly rallied around their senior leader in Payton, who hit two threes on the day to give him 261 for his career – one shy of moving to No. 2 on Iowa’s all-time list. "He's one of the greatest Hawkeyes of all time, so I mean it's big," Dix said after the win. "We want to keep playing for him, but Evan (Brauns), Drew (Thelwell), all of them also. So, if we can keep this going -- hopefully we can keep it going -- it will be good." Head coach Fran McCaffery shared how proud he was of his active leading scorer. "I want it for him, it's not about me, it's about him," McCaffery said. "That's what he wanted, that's what he wanted for his brother, that's what he wanted for his teammates. That's what he wanted to do when he came back to lead his team. So, seeing him enjoy that opportunity, that's what puts a smile on my face."

The game was just the latest step forward for Pryce, who has continued to grow into his role with the Hawkeyes from his freshman to sophomore campaign. He led Iowa in scoring in the first half with 11 points. "Pryce, in the first half, was a big difference in the game," McCaffery said. "Our offense was okay, it wasn't flowing as smoothly as it could. He comes off the bench and really impacts our ability to get a lead. Then you look at him on the glass, and defensively, and I think that's where his game has grown." In addition to his 16 total points -- his career-high in conference play -- Pryce added 11 rebounds for his first career double-double at Iowa. In a season that's had ups and down for everyone, Pryce's confidence is at an all-time high. "[I've been] repeating things over and over to myself, thinking that I'm the best player on the floor at all times," he said. "Be ready to shoot when I'm open, be ready to make a play when I'm open. That can be a drive, that can be a shot, be ready to attack at all times."

Made Plays When it Mattered Most

It wasn't just the Sandfort brothers that put on a stat-stuffing show on Sunday. Alongside the Waukee duo, Dix, with 15 points, and Brock Harding, with 12, helped fill up the box score. Dix and Harding each hit big shots in key moments, too. Early in the second half, Dix scored on back-to-back buckets as part of a 7-0 run that grew Iowa's lead to nine with 13:23 to go. "He does that all the time," McCaffery said, unphased. "I mean, that's who he is. We were setting him up, coming down the stretch, getting a match up. He's gonna make big shots, he's gonna make big plays. He's gonna play both ends, and that's why he's special." Harding drilled a three with 2:52 to go that extended Iowa's lead to 11. "They're both tremendous," McCaffery said of Harding and his other point guard Thelwell, who finished with six points and three assists. "We didn't play them together today like we do sometimes. But keeping them both fresh was critical, because they're both gamers."

Ladji Dembele, who played 22 minutes at center and finished with six points, four rebounds, a steal and a block was critical down the final stretch as well, playing the game-sealing minutes for the Hawkeyes and grabbing key rebounds. "I thought Ladji Dembele, in particular, coming down the stretch -- wow, was he spectacular," McCaffery said. "I'm just so happy for him." "Ladji played really well today," Dix added. "Especially towards the end, he was getting really good rebounds."

A Spot in the Big Ten Tourney

It ain't over till it's over. With a spot in the Big Ten Tournament on the line, Iowa snagged a must-win game and will face tenth-seeded Ohio State as the 15-seed in Indianapolis. "I'm just really proud of the guys," McCaffery said. "The way they continue to compete throughout the season. I mean, you talk about this kind of stuff all the time, team victory." It feels good just to keep playing," Dix added. "We get a couple of days rest before we play, and it will be good for us. But it's going to be a grind. We've got to get five in five days, so it's going to be good."

Payton, whose career is weighing in the balance each game from here on out, was ecstatic that he gets to keep playing for Iowa. "That was special, man," he said. "I love these guy, and being their leader's been one of the honors of my life. It hasn't gone the way we've wanted to so far, but hey, now it's March, and we're 1-0. So I'm just gonna go down to Indy, try to move to 2-0, and then hopefully just keep it going." So, what's this team capable of after fighting through adversity all season long? "I think if we can get hot we can win it all. I mean that's the goal," Dix said. "We've just got to play like we did tonight. The defense, if we hold teams at 68 like we did tonight and rebound -- I like our chances every night."