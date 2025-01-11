Iowa 85, Indiana 60: Drew Thelwell, a Dog Indeed

Thelwell smiles on the bench (Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

IOWA CITY -- Iowa throttled Big Ten rival Indiana, 85-60, in Carver Hawkeye Arena to move to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. Behind the energizing, fast-paced play of Drew Thelwell, another second-half surge from Payton Sandfort, plus the effort on the boards from sophomore center, Owen Freeman, the Hawkeyes pulled out the big win. Here are three takeaways from the conference victory.

Drew Thelwell, A Dog

In his first game back after "tweaking a lower-leg injury" prior to Iowa's 97-87 win over Nebraska, Drew Thelwell returned with a vengeance. In 33 minutes, the Morehead State transfer racked up 12 points, six steals, three assists and three rebounds. Five of those steals came in the first half. "I just love playing defense, honestly," Thelwell said postgame. "Seeing the other team get so mad, because they wanted that possession to be different. And just knowing we're running, and their coach is pissed at them. It just feels great for me." Those steals were pivotal for Iowa to maintain its lead heading into the break, after a series of runs by both squads that resulted in Indiana taking a 28-25 lead with 6:38 left in the first half. "He made two plays in the next three or four minutes [after Indiana took the lead] that really, I think changed the complexion of the game," Fran McCaffery said after the win. "So we ended up going in halftime up ten instead of relatively close."

After the sixth steal and getting fouled on a fast-break layup, Thelwell could be seen saying "I'm a dog! I'm a dog!" to the Iowa bench. He wasn't lying. His teammates recognize what the fifth-year senior has brough to Iowa City in such a short time, and how much things have changed by having him on the roster. "It's been night and day," Freeman said. "Obviously, Morehead was a great defensive team, and he brings his mindset to our team. You can see it's bled through our whole team. He changes our defensive and offensive side, for sure." Sandfort, who has seen several iterations of the Hawkeyes in four years in Iowa City, said the defense is different than any other year, as well. "I think it starts with Drew," the senior leader said. "Drew saw that last game, now Drew's getting on the floor. He's in the gaps, making plays. And those winning plays are contagious, and we just kept making them."

Second Half Sandfort

On Tuesday against the Cornhuskers, Sandfort scored all 30 of his points between the second half and overtime. On Saturday, the elder Sandfort put up 21 points over the final 20 minutes, shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 4-of-6 from three and adding six rebounds. He was the only Hawkeye to score in double figures in the second half. "I think it's just seeing one go in," Sandfort smiled. "But early in games, teams are really keyed in on me. It's opening up a lot for the teammates, so everybody's getting downhill, nobody's helping off." Though the first halves of the last two games have been rough on Sandfort, as he scored just two points between the Nebraska and Indiana games in the first half, he's okay with that, as long as his teammates produce in his place. "I'm happy to take the back seat when these guys are getting to the rim at will, and Owen was able to dominate," he said. "So once [the defense] softens up, then I'll do my thing. But as long as I can take some of that gravity and use that for my teammates, it works out."

It's not a shock to his head coach at this point. "It's not like we didn't expect it, either time," McCaffery said. "He's a competitor. He missed a couple earlier that he normally makes, then he got a little sideways. I took him out [and had him] sit and watch, relax. But you could tell at halftime he was ready."

Battle of the Bigs

Prior to the matchup, much to-do was made of Indiana center Oumar Ballo -- and for good reason. The seven-foot, 265-pound center has been one of the best big men in the Big Ten this season, nearly averaging a double-double of 14 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest. Freeman knew his play would be critical going into the contest. "He's a great player," the 2023-24 Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year said. "The coaches are going to give us the right plan going into the game." Though Ballo put up 10 points and 13 rebounds during the contest, Freeman held his own, especially defensively. Freeman's presence kept him from the basket early, and Ballo finished with four turnovers. "Some of my teammates said he was talking to himself and complaining," Freeman said. "It was good for him to not be as dominant as he normally is. The coaches got us right with the game plan."