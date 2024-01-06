IOWA CITY -- Iowa nabbed its first Big Ten win of the season, 85-71 over Rutgers. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 9-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Effort and Energy

Advertisement

From the jump, the Hawkeyes played with more energy and made more effort plays than we've seen to this point in the season. "We lost the other night -- we turned the ball over and got beat on the glass," Fran McCaffery said postgame. "Those are the things we addressed all week. I think the guys were locked in to be better. We did some good things at Wisconsin. We got a lead, we hung in there for a while and some guys played well. To win in this league, you need more and we did more today." The guys on the floor felt it, too. "We talked about having a chip on our shoulders," junior Payton Sandfort said. "I think everybody did. Everybody was all over the floor and we were on the boards. ... For the most part, we were battling -- our guards were rebounding, Ladji (Dembele) was in there on the floor, everybody was fighting and that's a good thing." "I thought we did a great job coming out today," Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke added. "[We played] with fire and we played connected."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CeSBhbnkgbWVhbnMgbmVjZXNzYXJ5LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2F1Y3lfX19UP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT YXVjeV9fX1Q8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+PGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0pyQzcwZTJIMVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KckM3MGUySDFWPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YUhv b3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FIb29wcy9z dGF0dXMvMTc0MzY4MDk4MzQ1NzU2Njg0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Rutgers' slow start didn't hurt, either. The Scarlet Knights started the game 1-15 from the floor, just 6.7 percent. By the under-12 media timeout in the first half, Iowa's early lead had grown to 19-5. "I thought we got spectacular looks," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. "We didn't make them. You're not going to make all of those -- I understand that. But we've got to finish some layups, too. It's on me. We've been getting off to tough starts at the beginning of games." Rutgers wasn't just missing scoring opportunities, either. Iowa's defensive effort held Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers second-leading scorer with 10.7 points per game, to six points on a mere 1-4 shooting from the field. "I thought we were really good [at the defensive end]," McCaffery said. "Clearly, we were concerned with Cliff. He's a handful, not only on the screen-and-roll, but in an offensive rebounding situation. He's a threat to get and dunk it pretty much every time the shot goes. I thought we did a great job with him."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdXRnZXJzIGp1c3QgbWFkZSBpdHMgZmlyc3QgZmllbGQgZ29hbCBz aW5jZSB0aGUgMTg6MTcgbWFyayBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZi4gRGFtbiBu ZWFyIHNldmVuIG1pbnV0ZXMgd2l0aG91dCBhIG1hZGUgYnVja2V0LjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQzNjg0 NjQ4OTUyMDA4ODIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNiwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Freshman big Owen Freeman -- who finished with 15 points, and four rebounds -- was a big part of Iowa's consistent energy through the game. "When he's going and he's excited, it's easy to get the team going, too," Krikke said. "He did a great job just finishing strong and not playing like a freshman. I've been saying that all year. He's past his years. It's good to see him be aggressive." "I just keep telling him to trust his talent," McCaffery added. "He's really good. I never want him to be tentative about anything -- screen, roll, dunk, dribble the ball up the floor. ... He can get all the way to the rim and dunk it in transition. I think the more and more opportunities he has to make those kind of plays, the more confidence he'll get."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyBwcmV0dHkuIPCfkYA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VuY2xlX2RyZXc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1 bmNsZV9kcmV3NTwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L19Pd2VuRnJlZW1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX093ZW5GcmVl bWFuPC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvdHJrIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SR3Y2dkV6dGkwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUkd2 NnZFenRpMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIE9uIEJUTiAoQElvd2FPbkJU TikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhT25CVE4vc3Rh dHVzLzE3NDM3MDEzMjE3ODQ0NTE1MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SmFudWFyeSA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Season High by Sandfort

Prior to the matchup with the Scarlet Knights, Sandfort had scored more than 20 points just twice this season. On Saturday, he broke out with a season-high 24 -- 11 of which came in the first six minutes of the second half. "The basket felt like an ocean, so that's a good feeling," Sandfort said. "We've had some trouble with the beginning of halves. So, I took it upon myself to try to make some plays and propel us to the W." "Once you start feeling it, you just make reads. You're not really thinking, you're just kind of playing and trying to get your shot off as fast as you can."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IFBheXRvbiBTYW5kZm9ydCB0aGluZ3Mg8J+RjCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BheXRvbl8yMF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHBheXRvbl8yMF88L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhSG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElv d2FIb29wczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pOcVI0STNMbjAi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96TnFSNEkzTG4wPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZP WCBDb2xsZWdlIEhvb3BzIChAQ0JCb25GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JCb25GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDM2OTcwNzQ5ODg3MjQ2 NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

For Iowa's second-leading scorer, it's about finding ways to replicate that success. "It's just keeping confidence," Sandfort said. "It's hard moving into a new role, being on top of a scouting report. You have to find new ways to score. If I can get myself in a rhythm, go out there and play my game, quit thinking about it -- that's where I can go out and excel." It's not as if Sandfort's scoring came as a surprise to the Rutgers coaching staff, as he was a focal point of their Iowa scouting report. "He's a very dangerous player," Pikiell said. "I actually thought some of his shots were highly guarded. Good players like that --when they're feeling good and they're on their home court -- they'll make those kinds of shots. We were well aware of his ability to do that, and when they win games, he usually has nights like that."

Record Big Ten Wins for Fran McCaffery

With the victory, McCaffery is now Iowa's all-time leader in Big Ten wins as a men's basketball coach. With 127 wins, he passed the previous record of 126 by Tom Davis. "You guys know me, I don't think too much about wins," he said postgame. "I always kind of find it interesting. People talk about 'I have so much wins.' I didn't play anybody. Iowa won those games." "When something like this happens, you think about the journey a little bit. ... I have incredible support from my family, from my wife. Without her, I wouldn't have any wins. I've been able to enjoy some of those victories with my boys. Not the least of which was the Big Ten Championship. Then you think about your staff, and things like that. I prefer not to make a big deal of my win-loss record is, because I came here to coach the University of Iowa."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgVyEgPGJyPjxicj5XaXRoIHRvZGF54oCZcyB2aWN0b3J5IG92 ZXIgUnV0Z2VycywgaGVhZCBjb2FjaCBGcmFuIE1jQ2FmZmVyeSBoYXMgMTI3 IEJpZyBUZW4gQ29uZmVyZW5jZSB2aWN0b3JpZXMsIHRoZSBtb3N0IGluIHNj aG9vbCBoaXN0b3J5LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZjVoYzBm UXJqRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Y1aGMwZlFyakY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQz NzEzMzE1MjY2NjUwMzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg NiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==