EVANSTON -- Iowa took a must needed victory over Northwestern on Saturday, holding off the Wildcats for an 87-80 road win. The Hawkeyes are now 18-12 overall and 10-9 in conference games, as they look to seal a spot in the NCAA Tournament with the season winding to a close. Here are three takeaways from the victory:

Dix is Becoming a Star

Advertisement

Josh Dix is becoming one of the best players in the Big Ten before our very eyes. He led Iowa in scoring with a career high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range against the Wildcats. "He's one of the best players in the league," Fran McCaffery said after the game. "He's proven that over this season. He's able to do it playing 37 minutes, too." "It's my teammates and coaches trusting me," Dix added. "My bigs set a lot of good screens to get me open, and I just try to make the right read." For the sophomore, it all started with the his first two three-pointers going down in the first half. "[Making those shots] boosts your confidence a lot," he said. "But my teammates were just setting really good screens to get me open and Tony (Perkins) and Payton (Sandfort) were finding me."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3NoIERpeCBpcyBhIGJ1Y2tldC4g8J+YpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSjBzaERpeD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SjBzaERpeDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lv d2FIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW93YUhvb3BzPC9hPjxi cj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdU ZW5OZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3Jr PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaTNLWVh4Q0FIcSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2kzS1lYeENBSHE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBN ZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEIxR01CQmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdNQkJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjQwNzcwNjI4 MDM4OTA1Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMiwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It wasn't just the offensive side of the ball for Dix either, who also defended Northwestern's best player, Boo Buie. "He's in great condition. Boo isn't an easy guy to guard," McCaffery said. "They're going to run all kinds of stuff to get him space. When he's in space, he's hard to cover." Of course, Dix wouldn't say anything about his own defensive prowess in handling one of the country's top guards. "We tried to wear him down as much as we could," Dix added. "He's a great player, so we just tried to limit his touches as much as we could, and then shut him out with the shot-clock was dwindling down."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcyBwaGVub21lbmFsIGFzIEpvc2ggRGl4IGhhcyBiZWVuIG9uIHRo ZSBvZmZlbnNpdmUgZW5kIHRvbmlnaHQsIHRoZSBkZWZlbnNpdmUgam9iIGhl 4oCZcyBkb2luZyBvbiBCb28gQnVpZSBpbiB0aGlzIDJuZCBoYWxmIGhhcyBi ZWVuIGdyZWF0LiBDaGFzaW5nIGhpbSBvdmVyIGV2ZXJ5IHNjcmVlbiBhbmQg bWFraW5nIGl0IGRpZmZpY3VsdC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOaWNob2xhcyBCYWVy IChATmljaG9sYXNfQmFlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9OaWNob2xhc19CYWVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY0MDc0ODYzMDg4NTMzNzU1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dix was beyond fantastic, but he certainly wasn't the only reason the Hawkeyes pulled off the victory. Sandfort added 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds. "We talk about his scoring, and we needed it," McCaffery said. "Payton came out and set the tone early that he was going to make shots and make plays. I like the way he mixes it up. He went coast-to-coast and finished with his left hand. That's a big-time play right there." Perkins put up just 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting, but he was a tactician in the halfcourt, dishing out a team-high 14 assists. "We saw it last year," McCaffery added. "He knew what he had to do going into this year. He's always been a guy who made plays for other people. I thought he orchestrated the victory going down the stretch, and that's what you have to do. You have to know and understand how to get home in a tight game like this, and that's what he does."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3NoIERpeCBhbmQgUGF5dG9uIFNhbmRmb3J0IHdpdGggdGhlIE5D QUEgVG91cm5hbWVudCBvbiB0aGUgbGluZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28veWxDbkR0QkVlaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lsQ25EdEJFZWg8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3 NjQwODQ2NjM3NzE5MTQyNTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2gg MywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Northwestern Lacks Depth

Going into the game on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats were without Ryan Langborg and Ty Berry, two of the team's top three-point shooters, each hitting triples at a 40+ percent rate. During the game, they also lost starting center Matthew Nicholson with a foot injury. "[It didn't impact the game much for us," McCaffery said. "(Luke) Hunger is a good player, (Blake) Preston is an experienced guy, they're going to play the same way." Though McCaffery may tell you otherwise in order to give Northwestern's bench players credit, Nicholson's absence definitely had an impact on the game, especially his defensive presence and rebounding. Iowa out-rebounded the Wildcats 17-8 in the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXR0IE5pY2hvbHNvbiB3aWxsIG5vdCByZXR1cm4gdG8gdG9kYXkm IzM5O3MgZ2FtZSBkdWUgdG8gYSBsb3dlciBib2R5IGluanVyeSwgcGVyIE5v cnRod2VzdGVybiBBdGhsZXRpY3M8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0aGV3IFNoZWx0 b24gKEBNX1NoZWx0b24zMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NX1NoZWx0b24zMy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NDA3Njk0MzE5OTEwNTI3Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buie -- who made things difficult for Dix all night with 27 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and going 6-of-7 from deep -- hurt his left hand after fouling Patrick McCaffery with 8:10 left in the game as well. He ultimately had his left thumb and wrist wrapped by the Wildcat training staff before returning to the game. Then he went on to score eight of his 27 points over the ensuing eight minutes. Though Buie is an incredible player and he stepped up given the circumstances, losing three starters was just too much for he and the Wildcats to overcome against a hot Iowa team.

No Longer Undefeated At Home in B1G Play

Prior to the matchup in Welsh-Ryan Arena, Northwestern was undefeated at home in Big Ten play, at 8-0. Some of those wins included victories over then-No. 1 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois, and over two of the better teams in the conference, Nebraska and Michigan State. This Iowa win over a team like, in such a tough environment, will likely do a lot for their NCAA Tournament hopes. The victory gives Iowa three Quad 1 wins for the Hawkeyes this season. "This one probably [had more weight for us]," McCaffery said. "When you think about what that team has accomplished -- the other night [at Maryland] was an incredibly impressive win. You've got other people stepping up. (Nick) Martinelli goes for 27 on the road, and you look at (Blake) Smith tonight. He played almost 29 minutes and went 4-4." "Those guys are playing. This is a tough group to beat, and you have to beat them. They will not turn it over, make mistakes or take bad shots. And they will compete defensively."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogSW93YSA4NywgTm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJuIDgwPGJyPjxicj5E aXg6IDI0IHB0cywgMyBhc3Q8YnI+UGEuIFNhbmRmb3J0OiAyMyBwdHMsIDUg cmViLCA1IGFzdDxicj5QZXJraW5zOiAxMCBwdHMsIDE0IGFzdCwgNCByZWI8 YnI+RnJlZW1hbjogOSBwdHMsIDYgcmViPGJyPjxicj5NYXNzaXZlLCBtYXNz aXZlIHdpbiBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiBhbmQgdGhlaXIgTkNBQSBUb3VybmFtZW50 IGhvcGVzLiBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4mIzM5O3MgZmlyc3QgaG9tZSBsb3NzIGlu IEJpZyBUZW4gcGxheS48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlv dENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENs b3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NDA4NDg0MDM2ODkxNDk0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK