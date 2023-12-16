DES MOINES — The Iowa Hawkeyes overwhelmed Florida A&M, 88-52, in the first of two Hawkeye basketball games at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Freshman center Owen Freeman led all scorers with 14 points in a game that was never seriously competitive, as Iowa started the game on a 15-2 run and never looked back. "Our gameplan was to really work on our motion offense, which had been a little bit stagnant," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "But it's always going to be a function of your defense. Our defense was really good to start the game." Indeed, that defense-forward run to start the game set the tone for the duration. "We knew we wanted to come out with a lot of energy," freshman guard Brock Harding said. "We felt like that was a big problem in the last couple of games; we got hit first and were playing behind, so we made a big emphasis to come out with a lot of energy."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GbG9yaWRhIEEmYW1wO00mIzM5O3Mgb2ZmZW5zZSBpcyBob3JyaWJs ZSwgYnV0IDAuNjcgUFBQIGlzOjxicj48YnI+LSBJb3dhJiMzOTtzIGxvd2Vz dCBhbGxvd2VkIGluIGEgZ2FtZSBzaW5jZSAyMDE0ITxicj4tIEZBTVUmIzM5 O3MgbG93ZXN0IG9uIG9mZmVuc2Ugc2luY2UgMjAxOTxicj48YnI+RXZlbiBh ZGp1c3RpbmcgZm9yIG9wcG9uZW50IHF1YWxpdHksIFRvcnZpayBoYXMgaXQg YXMgSW93YSYjMzk7cyBiZXN0IGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBnYW1lIGluIGFsbW9zdCB0 d28geWVhcnMgYW5kIHRoZWlyIGJlc3Qgb3ZlcmFsbCBnYW1lIHRoaXMgc2Vh c29uLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgQW5hbHl0aWNzIChAaW93YWFuYWx5 dGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhYW5hbHl0 aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2MTkzNDQxNDUxNjk2MzgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Three Takeaways

1. Owen Freeman's never leaving the starting lineup. In the freshman's second career start, Owen Freeman registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds; the 6'10" big man also added a block and an assist in his 19 minutes of action before being (mercifully) substituted out. In addition to the statistical production, Freeman also just looked the part; his finishing skills at the rim — aside from a missed dunk — and disciplined defense and positioning made life difficult for the Rattlers. "This year, he's been really aggressive, not really playing like a freshman," Harding said of his classmate. "He's getting better every single time out there." Obviously, Florida A&M didn't have the personnel to pose much of a challenge for Freeman; only Shannon Grant (all 6'10" and 285 pounds of him) was even close in stature, and Freeman's footwork and verticality made easy work of Grant and the Rattlers' interior defense. "He was really locked in, and that's not always the case with young big guys," said McCaffery. "He was always in the right place. You have to really anticipate what's coming, or else you're not going to be in the right place. That's what he did today." It won't be this easy once the Big Ten season starts back up, but Freeman did what he had to do with the opportunity.

More like BROCK Harding. (© Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

2. Brock Harding can BALL. Freeman's Moline classmate Brock Harding dazzled off the bench Saturday, with 10 points (including a pair of three-pointers), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and even a block. "The starting group got it going early, and that made my job easier," Harding said. "Stuff would break down, and I could see where I was going to get open shots. Pryce [Sandfort] made a good pass to me, I made my first [three-pointer], and just played off that." Again, though, stats tell an incomplete story, given the high level of some of Harding's plays:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZHZpY2U6IFlvdSBzaG91bGQgcmVhbGx5IHdhdGNoIHRoaXMgQnJv Y2sgSGFyZGluZyBoaWdobGlnaHQuIPCfmLI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhcmRpbmdicm9jazI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGhhcmRpbmdicm9jazI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Jb3dhSG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FIb29w czwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlnVGVu TmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL094SEpqbERJQUYi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PeEhKamxESUFGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJp ZyBUZW4gTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBCMUdNQkJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHTUJCYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2 MTYxMTQyMTQ0MTg0NzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Unlike Freeman, Harding's got a veritable logjam of capable ball-handlers in front of him in the Hawkeye rotation, so Fran McCaffery has the luxury of time to let his dynamic point guard grow into the role from off the bench. With more plays like that coming, though, it may be a mere matter of time before Harding's level of play is just as difficult to keep out of the starting (or finishing) five as Freeman's.

3. Payton Sandfort looks like the most complete player on the team. In Payton's first game back at Wells Fargo Arena since his Waukee Northwest team won the Iowa state championship in 2019, he scored 13 points with three assists in his 21 minutes of work. "It was really cool to be back," Payton said. "You might not know from how I started shooting it, but I played 12 games in here. It was really familiar, the sights and smells, everything." Sandfort kicked off his scoring with a turnaround baseline jumper that was pure from 15, and three of his five made baskets came from inside the arc. He only had one rebound Saturday, but he still leads the team in boards for the season and came into the game second on the team in assists. Not bad for a "shooter." Sandfort even had one last gem in him after the game, humorously checking Harding when asked about chirping on the court:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9jayBIYXJkaW5nIGdldHMgYXNrZWQgYWJvdXQgaGlzIG9uLWNv dXJ0IGNoYXR0ZXLigKYgYW5kIFBheXRvbiBTYW5kZm9ydCBoZWxwcyB3aXRo IHRoZSByZXNwb25zZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZjS2tPM3RR WDEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mY0trTzN0UVgxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEFkYW0gSmFjb2JpIChAYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbV9qYWNvYmkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzYxNzI4NzY0NjQ2 Mjc3MjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=