Iowa 89, Southern 74: Pay Day for Pryce Sandfort

Pryce Sandfort stands in the corner during Iowa's matchup with Southern. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

IOWA CITY -- Iowa took the 89-74 victory over Southern on Thursday night to move to 2-0 in their non-conference schedule. Offensively, they were propelled by sophomore wing, Pryce Sandfort, who finished with a career high in scoring and three-pointers made. Here are three takeaways from the victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Pryce is Right

In just over 28 minutes, Sandfort finished 8-10 from the field and 6-8 from three for 22 points. He started the evening 8-8 from the field and 6-6 from three. The younger of the two Sandforts could tell it was going to be a special night at the end of the first half. With time dwindling down in the shot clock and a desperation heave to Sandfort in the corner from sophomore point guard Brock Harding, Sandfort shot and buried a three to give him 11 points before the break to lead all scorers. "It was a bounce pass at my feet," he said. "I went up, it felt really good and it was money. So that was probably when [I knew it was my night]." All he did in the second half was tally more on top of his heater of a first half, adding 11 more points on three triples and a two. "He was unreal," sophomore center Owen Freeman said. "I'm really happy for him -- to be able to go out and perform the way he did. He's my roommate, so I'm going to be chirping his ear off."

The way he's played this season may be new to those who haven't seen him on the court since last winter, but it's not a shock to those on the bench. "He's been playing like that since the summer," Fran McCaffery said postgame. "He's really been shooting the ball well and playing well at both ends." Sandfort, who has largely credited his growth in confidence from a stretch on scout team last year, said it's been great for the work to finally culminate with this type of performance in front of fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. "It feels really good," he said. "I've pictured these moments in my head all throughout last year and in the offseason. Now that it's here, it feels really good that all that hard work paid off."

Thelwell Embracing his Role

For the second straight game, Drew Thelwell did exactly what he needed to in his reserve role. Though the grad transfer hasn't started a game in his short tenure with the Hawkeyes thus far, he's made an impact on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. "He was great. He just keeps getting better. ," McCaffery said. "He can put pressure on the ball, play defense and guard his man. What you're seeing is a guy that, little by little, keeps gaining confidence in what we're doing, being here and playing with the guys here." Coming from Morehead State, Thelwell was an integral piece in an NCAA Tournament run, and he finished his tenure there as the all-time winningest player in program history. McCaffery has been impressed with how he's acclimated to being a Hawkeye. "He's bought in," McCaffery said. "'Whatever minutes, I'm ready to go.' The better you play, the more minutes you earn." He earned plenty of time against the Jaguars, seeing the floor for just over 25 minutes and scoring 12 points on 4-8 shooting from the field and 3-7 from distance. Though he didn't have a Pryce-like performance from deep, Sandfort was complimentary of the way he's ben shooting the ball. "Every time he shoots it, I think it's going in," Sandfort said. "He's a really good 3-point shooter. He's showing that now. It's good."

Thelwell is sharing the point guard role with Harding, as well. Thelwell stands roughly three inches taller than the sophomore from Moline, is a veteran of college basketball and brings a different skillset to the floor than Harding. "They're both really good at facilitating and shooting," Sandfort said. "They're both really good defenders. We're good either way with them. If we want to have both of them out there at the same time, we can do that, too. I'm proud of how they've been playing." Harding played finished 1-2 from the floor for three points and six assists in just under 15 minutes. Though we haven't seen it yet, the duo may share the floor soon. "We'll see them playing together at times," McCaffery said. "That team was pressing, so we could've used another ball-handler out there."

Defensive Pride

Though it ultimately wasn't a factor, thanks to a 24-point lead with 4:31 to go, Iowa was outscored by nine points in the final minutes, largely from easy buckets around the rim. The Jaguars outscored Iowa 48-28 in points in the paint. "We needed to be better on defense the whole game," McCaffery said. "[Southern] is very quick. There's a lot of athletic power. You have to guard off the bounce, ball screen action and you've got to get back, because they're going to run. We have to understand that even if we have a leave, we still want to come down and get consecutive stops."