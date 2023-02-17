Almost a month ago, when Iowa and Ohio State faced off in Columbus, a close, back-and-forth first half ended with Ohio State taking a 37-35 lead into halftime. Ohio State went on a 12-4 run out of the break and never looked back, keeping Iowa at a 10-point gap for most of the second half and easing to a 93-77 victory. Thursday, as Iowa and Ohio State squared off again, this time in Iowa City, we again had a close, back-and-forth first half. A three-pointer by OSU freshman star Brice Sensabaugh gave the Buckeyes a 36-35 lead with 2:56 to play in the first half. And then Iowa flipped the script -- the Hawkeyes closed the half on a 12-0 run to go into halftime with a 47-36 lead. Iowa then built its lead to 15 points just over two minutes into the second half and never looked back; the Hawkeye lead spent more time closer to 30 points than it did to 10 for most of the second half. A late Ohio State scoring surge cut the lead under 20, but this game was never in any doubt in the final 15 minutes and Iowa was able to cruise to a 92-75 victory. The victory moves Iowa to 17-9 — and more importantly 9-6 and third place in the Big Ten, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Maryland and Indiana.

RECAP

Both teams were on point offensively to start the game. Iowa opened up a few early leads like 13-7 and 19-12, but Ohio State hit back behind some lights-out three-point shooting (5/6 in the first half) and made the game very close for a stretch; there were two ties and 12(!) lead changes in the first half. But the Buckeyes went cold to end the half -- they made just one field goal in the final 7 minutes (and scored just five points total over that stretch), going 1/6 from the field with four turnovers. Iowa had its own cold spell late in the half, but finally got clicking in the final two minutes with a spree of three-pointers that ignited the crowd. Connor McCaffery drained a 3-pointer to give Iowa a 38-36 lead it would never relinquish. Payton Sandfort drilled a 3 in transition on Iowa's next possession. 30 seconds later Kris Murray swished a 3 after an offensive rebound and then Tony Perkins nailed a 3 in the final seconds of the half to give Iowa back-to-back-to-back-to-back three-pointers for a 12-0 run and a 47-36 halftime lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIFBheXRvbiBTYW5kZm9ydCAz77iP4oOjIGJlZm9yZSB0aGUg aGFsZiB3YXMg8J+kjDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGF5 dG9uXzIwXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcGF5dG9uXzIwXzwvYT4g eCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FIb29wcz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW93YUhvb3BzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vUWF2WXJ3Q1F5MSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Fhdllyd0NR eTE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0 d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3 b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI2NDE1NDk1MzMwMzA0MDAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa's offense didn't just stay hot after the break -- it got even better. Iowa shot 64% from the floor in the second half and averaged a sizzling 1.55 points per possession in the final 20 minutes. It was mainly on the interior, too; despite converting just 33% of 3-point attempts, Iowa was 15/17, or 88%, on 2-point shots after halftime. With the Hawkeyes continuing to bury shot after shot, the result was sealed -- you aren't beating this Hawkeye team when they're shooting like that, especially at home.

BOX SCORE

Ohio State shot 57% from the floor, 53% from 3-point range (8/15), went 11/11 at the free throw line, scored almost 1.2 points per possession... and got absolutely torched, losing 92-75 in a game that wasn't even really that close. How? Well, Iowa also shot the ball very well (57% for the game), but the Hawkeyes also managed to attempt 16 more shots in the game — continuing a trend from the Minnesota game. That's a nice advantage when you're shooting almost 60% from the field. That huge disparity in shot attempts came from two sources: offensive rebounds and turnovers. Iowa beat Ohio State on the glass (30-22), but the Hawkeyes absolutely dominated them on the offensive glass, rolling up an 11-2 advantage. They turned those extra scoring opportunities into a 15-4 edge in second chance points. Iowa also had seven steals and forced Ohio State into 14 turnovers (versus just seven for Iowa); those giveaways turned into a 16-4 edge for Iowa in points off turnovers. Those two factors added up to a massive advantage for Iowa and that, coupled with general good shooting all night long, allowed Iowa to cruise.. On an individual level, the brightest star for Iowa tonight was Connor McCaffery. Iowa's sixth year super-senior had one of the finest games of his career tonight, finishing with a dazzling stat line: 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and a career-high 13 assists -- against zero turnovers. The only thing more stunning than his stat line in this game was his passing:



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ub3IgTWNDYWZmZXJ5IHNvdXRocGF3ICBzZWVkIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UTGZxRDJ2SzJMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVExm cUQydksyTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIZWF2ZW5zISAoQEhlYXZlbnNGWCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZWF2ZW5zRlgvc3RhdHVz LzE2MjY0MjY3OTg1NDcyNzE2ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The second half alone would have been a great performance for McCaffery -- he had 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists after the break. In that second half, McCaffery absolutely had the game on a string -- he was conducting Iowa's offense like a maestro, shredding Ohio State's defense with perfect passes on possession after possession. His hustle and organization on defense also helped force a handful of turnovers, which led to several quick transition buckets. This game was peak Connor in a lot of ways -- a scattering of points, but chiefly notable for his rebounding, his hustle, his leadership and organization, and -- of course -- his passing. McCaffery entered the game leading the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio; fair to say a 13 assist, 0 turnover performance isn't going to hurt that at all.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3UgZG8gdGhlIGhvbm9ycywgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Kb25Sb3Roc3RlaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpv blJvdGhzdGVpbjwvYT4g8J+SvDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY29ubm9yX20zMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29ubm9yX20z MDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhdHJpY2tt Y2NhZmYyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcGF0cmlja21jY2FmZjIy PC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNjFkcFczZjZh UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzYxZHBXM2Y2YVI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI2NDI1 Mjk1NzExNDc3NzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not to be ignored by any stretch was Tony Perkins, who led Iowa with 24 points on 11/16 shooting. He finished 2/3 from behind the arc, but most of this offensive output was a result of Perkins doing damage inside the 3-point line: attacking the rim, finishing in transition, and hitting foul-line jumpers. Iowa's offense hits another level when Perkins is playing like this. Kris Murray had 20 points on 8/13 shooting, which was mostly notable for him faking an Ohio State defender into the second row:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWRlIHlhIGxvb2suIPCfpKo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0tyaXNNdXJyYXkyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS3Jp c011cnJheTI0PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SW93YUhvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhSG9vcHM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jYlZRRjNUUVgxIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vY2JWUUYzVFFYMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdv cmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjY0MjkzMTAzNDg0MzU0NTc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Three other Iowa players also finished in double figures in scoring (12 for Ahron Ulis, 10 each for Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort).



DEFENSE

On a surface level, it seems a little strange to praise Iowa's defense when the numbers don't indicate anything like a standout defensive performance. But Iowa's rarely going to be an ace defensive team (especially this year's iteration), so the key is really to get some good defensive stretches and make the most of them. Iowa did exactly that in this game, especially late in the first half and early in the second half. The Hawkeyes switched defensive looks often and were able to harass Ohio State into missed shots and turnovers, including several giveaways that led to transition buckets. That stretch was the turning point in the game and the period at which Iowa took firm control of the game. The defense did enough during that period to set the stage for Iowa's offense to dominate -- and that's a winning formula for Iowa.

NEXT UP