IOWA CITY -- Iowa was back at it again on Friday evening in a non-conference matchup with Alabama State, taking the victory 98 to 67. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Harding Highlights the Win

The trio of Pryce Sandfort, Owen Freeman and Ladji Dembele, have had their moments in the sun in this young season as freshmen. Though he hasn't played poorly, the same couldn't exactly be said for fellow freshman, Brock Harding. He changed the tune on Friday. The last of the freshmen quartet, Harding looked as steady-handed, even-keel and crafty as we've seen him to date. Though he didn't fill the stat-sheet, Harding brought value to the table with his composure, and he did put up five points and seven assists over 15 minutes. "When you have a lot of guys around you that can score the ball, it makes it that much easier," Harding said postgame. "Guys cut, and they know they're going to get the ball. We've got shooters all around, and that makes my job a lot easier as the point guard."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdHMgZWFybHksIGV2ZXJ5IGZyZXNobWFuIHdpbGwgaGF2ZSB1cHMg JmFtcDsgZG93bnMuIEJ1dCB0aGVtIEJyb2NrIEhhcmRpbmcgZG91YnRlcnMg bG9va2luZyByZWFsIGZvb2xpc2ggYXQgdGhlIG1vbWVudC4gU2VsZiBDb25m aWRlbmNlLCBUcnVzdCBZb3VyIFdvcmssICZhbXA7IEFsd2F5cyBCZSBGZWFy bGVzczxicj48YnI+MiBnYW1lcyBpbiAmYW1wOyBoZSBoYXMgMTQgYXNzaXN0 cyB0byBvbmx5IDUgdHVybm92ZXJzLiAxMXB0cyBvbiA0LzEwRkcgKDIvMyBv biAz4oCZcykgaW4gMjVtaW5zIG9mIGdhbWUgcGxheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZjWFBKNTZhNUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82Y1hQSjU2 YTVIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdhdmluIFN1bGxpdmFuLU1pZFBybyBBY2Fk ZW15IChAR19TdWxsaXZhbk1QQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HX1N1bGxpdmFuTVBBL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzMTgyMTAyODM1ODA2MjU1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After Iowa's 110-68 victory over North Dakota on Tuesday, Harding spent time after the game getting up extra shots. "I just thought that I still had a little bit left in the tank," he said. "I was going to put it to good use. Might as well go get a couple extra shots up. We have another game coming up, so just kind of staying locked in for the next one after our wins." He did the same thing Friday night.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9jayBIYXJkaW5nIGlzIG9uY2UgYWdhaW4gYmFjayBvdXQgb24g dGhlIGNvdXJ0IGdldHRpbmcgdXAgcG9zdGdhbWUgc2hvdHMuIEFzc2lzdGFu dCBjb2FjaCBUcmlzdGFuIFNwdXJsb2NrIG91dCB3aXRoIGhpbS4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2phQlhrMXUxQmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q YUJYazF1MUJlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90 Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xv dWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzMTgzMDcyMDYzOTE4NDQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bama State Brings the Physicality

The first half of the game wasn't exactly pretty -- for either team. Moreso for the Hawkeyes, who didn't expand their lead to double digits over this low-major opponent until only 41 seconds before halftime -- 47-37. The Hornets were the aggressor from the start. They brought a toughness and grit Quincy and North Dakota hadn't shown against the Hawkeyes this season. "They just kept fouling," senior forward Patrick McCaffery said following the game. "You don't score a ton early because they just keep fouling. But eventually, you get in the bonus, and that's when it kind of separates itself, because they continue to foul. They're a very aggressive defensive team, so it's just kind of the way they play."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBhcmUgdXAgdG8gNDAgdG90YWwgZm91bHMgaW4gdGhpcyBnYW1l LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8x NzIzMTcwNzMxNjQxNDU0ODMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That physicality carried over into the second half, too. Within the first 1:15 of the latter 20 minutes, ASU had four fouls. The Hornets finished with 29 total for the game (though somehow didn't have anybody foul out). "We saw this team's stats from last year and the first couple of games," Harding said. "They're an aggressive, physical team that gets a lot of fouls every game. We knew it was going to be that type of game. We had to get good shots and get the ball in the paint."

McCaffery and Sandfort Lead the Way

Payton Sandfort was expected to be the straw that stirs the drink this season for the Iowa offense, and so far, he has done just that. Over his 28 minutes, Sandfort put up 17 points, including 12 between 2:32 and 41 seconds left in the first half. He made three three-pointers and three free throws over that time-span. "He's supremely confident in his shooting ability," Fran McCaffery said. "He's very gifted in that area. He moves very well without the ball, so he's open a lot. We're pretty locked in to screening for him. When you have a guy like Payton Sandfort, you've got to get that guy open, and we do."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXl0b24gU2FuZGZvcnQgMTIgcG9pbnRzIGluIGxlc3MgdGhhbiAy IG1pbnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hh d2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3 a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lOFhzQlhEOEtMIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZThYc0JYRDhLTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIZWF2 ZW5zISAoQEhlYXZlbnNGWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IZWF2ZW5zRlgvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjMxNjE0NTYyMTA3NTYwNTA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==