Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle grew up knowing the University of Iowa was a special place. That led this elite junior to eventually turn down a number of other Division I scholarship offers and commit to the Hawkeyes.

Q: What was your final process in deciding that Iowa was where you wanted to be for college?

LIDDLE: They just seemed like the right fit because everything and everyone was very genuine and good people. They want the best for you, and they will work their butts off to make you the best player you can possibly ever be. There's nowhere else that is like Iowa, and I feel like it is a very special place to be. They are all like family and it is just a great overall college.‪

Q: Do you feel you always got that special feeling at Iowa when you first started making college trips?

LIDDLE: Yes. I have always had that feeling and I think I will always continue to. They are just an amazing program and college. Nothing can get better than them in my eyes.‪

Q: Do you feel that feeling was due to growing up a Hawkeye fan or what the Iowa coaches have built?

LIDDLE: I feel like it was both because of my upbringing and also because of the amazing coaches Iowa has to offer.‪

Q: How important were those coaches in that final decision?

LIDDLE: They were very important because I can trust them all and they have great stability within the program. They were a huge key to making my decision.‪

Q: When they offered originally, was there any consideration to commit then?

LIDDLE: Definitely. I just needed to look over all my options before I could call Iowa home. It was the best place to choose right from the start.

‪Q: Who else was seriously considered during the process?

LIDDLE: I think I looked over them all at one point, but deep down, I knew Iowa was always the place for me.

‪Q: With a father who was an athlete at Iowa, what was his recommendation for you regarding the recruiting process?

LIDDLE: He told me to choose whatever felt best to me because it was my decision. There was never a point where he told me to go to Iowa.

‪Q: What was his reaction when you told Iowa was where you wanted to be at for college?

LIDDLE: He was very happy for me and happy that I made my own decision.‪

Q: It seemed like once Iowa offered, they were the favorites in your head. Was that hard to keep that to yourself when talking with media?

LIDDLE: Yes, it was very hard but I just wanted to do that so I could see what else was out there, but I eventually knew Iowa was the best out there.‪

Q: What do you feel was the most difficult part of the entire recruiting process?

LIDDLE: I'm a fairly private person, so a lot of the stuff I did in my recruiting I kept between my family and myself. Some people didn't like it and thought I was just being short with them, but in reality, I'm just not a super vocal person.‪

Q: How do you feel your high school team will be next fall?

LIDDLE: I think we have the potential to be good. We just have to work for it.