He joins Graham Eben out of Central Lyon as the second PWO in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from D2 Wayne State, Sioux Falls and Northern State . He also received interest from Kansas State , Northern Illinois , South Dakota State and Northern Iowa .

As he announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Trent Cakerice , a 2024 OL/DL out of Grundy Center, Iowa will join the Hawkeyes ' football squad as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

"Thank you to my friends and family who helped me through this process," Cakerice said in his commitment statement on Twitter. "Special thanks to all of the coaches that I have had past and present for getting me here! This is a special opportunity. Go Hawks!"

One of the top defensive lineman in the state of Iowa's Class A football division, Cakerice posted 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks last season for the Spartans. He also returned a pick-six 20 yards for a touchdown.

Behind his 2022 campaign, the 6'5", 240-pound prospect earned First-Team All-State honors and was named All-District Defensive MVP. He also played guard on the offensive side of the ball for Grundy Center.

Along with football, Cakerice wrestles and is part of the track and field team for GC.