Iowa adds Canadian lefty in Class of 2023

Rick Heller and the coaching staff got the recent news that Class of 2023 LHP Elliot Cadieux Lanoue out of Saint Pie, Quebec will be coming to Iowa for his college career. The Hawkeyes are looking to continue their recent success in Canada, as the team currently has Fr RHP Chas Wheatley (Edmonton, Alberta) on the roster.

Cadieux Lanoue is a super intriguing prospect for a number of reasons. A lot of times, players from Canada can go under the radar for awhile and that may be the case with Elliot. Perfect Game rates him as the #6 overall prospect in Quebec and the #79 LHP prospect in Canada for the Class of ’23. Director of PBR Canada and Texas Rangers Scout George Halim said that he saw Elliot in Georgia last year and called him “under-recruited”. Halim also said “Lanoue can straight up pitch”.

He plays for the 2021 Canada Futures Team, as well as the 18u Canada Junior National Team. Team Canada recently competed against the Houston Astros Prospect Squad and Cadieux Lanoue tossed three innings, allowing one run on one hit, while also striking out four and walking two.

Prep Baseball Report saw him in early March saying, “The 5-foot-11, 190-pound left-hander impressed at the Future Games this summer with his athletic movements on the mound and the velo jump we’ve been waiting for has arrived. The ball was jumping out of his hand, and he also mixed a curveball, changeup and slider. A must-watch arm out here in Quebec.”

His fastball sits in the 90-91 mph range, and he has topped out at 91.5 mph. That is pretty solid fastball velocity considering he still has time to get stronger over the next couple of years. He has dramatic velocity differences in his pitches, starting with the changeup (82-84), while his slider (73-74) and curveball (67-69) are even slower. The drastic change in velocity just adds to the intrigue.



