Iowa adds catching depth

Sutherland said they wanted to have plenty of catcher depth after running short late last season and the Hawkeyes added yet another to the roster this afternoon. Kirkwood C Cade Moss announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter and is now set to be the fifth catcher on the 2022 roster.

“If you think back to last year. Tyler got hurt and we were essentially down to two catchers and Austin was getting kind of dinged up. We just weren’t going to put ourselves in that spot again”

If you listen to associate head coach Marty Sutherland, seeing Iowa add another catcher to their recruiting haul isn’t all that surprising.

Moss played infield and catcher for Johnston in high school and was rated the #6 shortstop prospect in Iowa. He was also rated as the #37 overall prospect out of the 2019 class.

Cade has played two seasons with the Eagles, starting with a short season in 2020 due to Covid. He played in just eight games and batted .250, while striking out ten times. However, Moss put together a good season for Kirkwood this year, batting .349 over 50 games played. He is not a huge power guy, totaling just seven extra base hits on 52 combined hits. His best game of 2021 came against Indians Hills on April 18th, when he went 3/4 and drove in four runs in a 10-3 victory.

The Hawkeyes now have plenty of catcher depth with Brett McCleary and Tyler Snep returning, as well as Gehrig Christensen, Ben Tallman and Cade Moss all joining this season.

The more interesting discussion coming from these recent transfer additions, is the makeup of next years roster. As it stands right now, the roster has 47 players, which is two over the limit, so at least two players will have to depart. Jack Dreyer is the leading candidate to sign a pro contract, but Izaya Fullard, Cam Baumann and Ben Probst can all still sign major league deals.

The next couple of weeks should help clear up the picture, but right now what will exactly unfold remains unclear.