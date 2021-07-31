Iowa adds catching depth

The Iowa Hawkeyes will not have an issue with their catching depth next season. That is for certain, as Coach Heller added yet another catcher. Tacoma Community College transfer Will Mulflur announced his commitment to the baseball program via twitter late Friday night.

Mulflur is out of the class of 2019 and attended Mercer Island High School out of the state of Washington. He is listed as a C/1B, but did not receive any ranking on the Perfect Game site.

Mulflur decided to attend Tacoma CC for his first two collegiate seasons and played just nine games in 2020, accumulating a .273 batting average before the season was cut short due to Covid. He rebounded in a big way this past season, with a great .460 Avg and a .583 OBP. The stats looked good in other places as well, with 40 hits in 108 plate appearances, 32 runs scored, four home runs and seven stolen bases.

Normally, this would be where I would breakdown what this addition means to the 2022 roster and where he may fit, but things are getting interesting behind the plate. That is now six catchers on the roster with McCleary, Snep, Moss, Tallman, Christensen and now Mulflur. The hope is that Tyler Snep is still recovering well from his back injury, but you begin to speculate that he may not be back. Brett McCleary is a senior, so that would leave three catchers for 2023 if Snep cannot return. The addition of Mulflur gives a little bit more depth when looking into the future.