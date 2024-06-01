Advertisement
Iowa Adds Colorado State QB Jackson Stratton via Portal

Jackson Stratton is Iowa's newest addition via the transfer portal.
Jackson Stratton is Iowa's newest addition via the transfer portal. (© Kevin Lytle/Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Eliot Clough • Go Iowa Awesome
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.

IOWA CITY -- As he announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Iowa has landed the commitment of former Colorado State quarterback Jackson Stratton out of the transfer portal.

A former three-star signal-caller out of La Jolla, California in the class of 2022, Stratton has three years of eligibility remaining.

Over his two seasons in Fort Collins, Stratton played in just four games, completing 4-of-17 passes for 78 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Each of those appearances came during his freshman campaign, when he redshirted. He did not see any game action with the Rams last season.

After entering the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season, Stratton received scholarship offers from Utah Tech and Abilene Christian, two FCS programs. Iowa's new offensive coordinator Tim Lester also made a trip to watch Stratton throw in early May.

Though it remains unreported as to whether or not Stratton will be on scholarship, his performances in college and other offers indicate that he'll likely be a walk-on with the Hawkeyes.

As the No. 49 prospect out of California just a few years ago, Stratton completed 312-of-515 passes in his career for 4,469 yards, 52 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions. He also ran the ball for 248 yards and seven scores.

Stratton was originally committed out of high school to Washington before the Huskies made the coaching change to bring in Kalen DeBoer. Along with Washington and Colorado State, Stratton also had offers from Nevada, Florida International and Lehigh.

