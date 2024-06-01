IOWA CITY -- As he announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Iowa has landed the commitment of former Colorado State quarterback Jackson Stratton out of the transfer portal.
A former three-star signal-caller out of La Jolla, California in the class of 2022, Stratton has three years of eligibility remaining.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5GaXJlZCB1cCB0byBiZSBhIEhhd2tleWUg8J+mhfCfpoXwn6aFIDxh
IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hUaW1MZXN0ZXI/cmVm
X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVGltTGVzdGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm
PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj
PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo
dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUlvd2FIYXdrZXllcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlSW93YUhhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw
czovL3QuY28vSUVkRVZJVVhIRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lFZEVWSVVY
SEc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFja3NvbiBTdHJhdHRvbiAoQEphY2tzb25T
dHJhdHRvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrc29u
U3RyYXR0b24vc3RhdHVzLzE3OTY5Nzk4MjE3NDAwMTk4MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10
d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj
cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v
d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+
CjwvZGl2PgoK
Over his two seasons in Fort Collins, Stratton played in just four games, completing 4-of-17 passes for 78 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Each of those appearances came during his freshman campaign, when he redshirted. He did not see any game action with the Rams last season.
After entering the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season, Stratton received scholarship offers from Utah Tech and Abilene Christian, two FCS programs. Iowa's new offensive coordinator Tim Lester also made a trip to watch Stratton throw in early May.
Though it remains unreported as to whether or not Stratton will be on scholarship, his performances in college and other offers indicate that he'll likely be a walk-on with the Hawkeyes.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As the No. 49 prospect out of California just a few years ago, Stratton completed 312-of-515 passes in his career for 4,469 yards, 52 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions. He also ran the ball for 248 yards and seven scores.
Stratton was originally committed out of high school to Washington before the Huskies made the coaching change to bring in Kalen DeBoer. Along with Washington and Colorado State, Stratton also had offers from Nevada, Florida International and Lehigh.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